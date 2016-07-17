Tour & News

British Open playoff: How the four-hole aggregate playoff works

Sunday July 17th, 2016
Will Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar go to extra holes?
The British Open is unique among the four majors because it's the only one that uses a four-hole aggregate playoff to decide its winner if two or more players are tied after 72 holes.

This year, at Royal Birkdale, players involved in a playoff will replay 14, 16, 17, and 18 -- a par-3, two par-4s and a par-5 At the end of those four holes, the player with the lowest cumulative score will win the Open Championship.

The Masters uses a sudden-death playoff, the PGA Championship has a three-hole aggregate playoff and the U.S. Open has an 18-hole playoff followed by sudden death. The British Open first used the four-hole aggregate system — which is the lowest total score of four extra holes — in 1989, when Mark Calcavecchia beat Wayne Grady and Greg Norman.

It's been used nine times in the Open's history, most recently last year at St. Andrews, when Zach Johnson (15) out-lasted Louie Oosthuizen (16) and Marc Leishman (18).

