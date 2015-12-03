Menu Close
Sponsored: Benefits of Re-Gripping With Brandt Snedeker
Watch Brandt Snedeker discuss his grip preferences with Bob Lamkin, President and CEO of Lamkin Grips.
Posted: Thu Nov. 17, 2016
Brandt Snedeker has won twice on the PGA Tour with swing coach Butch Harmon, but now the two are going their separate ways.

Snedeker told the Golf Channel he "wanted to hear something different."

"Butch has always been open and honest with me," he said. "He's told me if I ever wanted to get a second opinion and go look for someone else I should feel free. I'm still indebted to him because he took me on during a time I wasn't playing my best and really gave me a lot of confidence."

The 35-year-old Snedeker started working with Harmon toward the end of 2014, a year in which he had a career-low three Top 10s. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am a few months later and picked up another California win in 2016, taking the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Most recently, Snedeker notched his 12th professional win at the European/Australasian Tour-sanctioned Fiji International by nine strokes. (He also teamed with Jason Dufner to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout, which is an unofficial event.) Snedeker combined for 15 Top 10s in 2015 and 2016.

Photo:

Brandt Snedeker and swing coach Butch Harmon are parting ways after more than two years together.

Harmon told the Golf Channel they will continue to be great friends. "People come and go for various reasons," Harmon said. "We had a great two years together. He played well and won. I feel good about our time together. I have no bad feelings at all."

Snedeker started working with John Tillery, Kevin Kisner's coach, last week.

In November of last year, Harmon split with Phil Mickelson.

