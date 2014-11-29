Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Tiger Woods 'Playing Well,' Feeling 'Strong' as He Preps for Torrey Pines Return
by Josh Berhow
Click to read more
Trump Wants to Play Golf in Front of the Queen
by GOLF WIRE
iPhone Android
Click to read more
A Beautiful Game: Golf Doesn't Mean Much to Most Brazilians, But to Some, It's Everything
by Jeff Ritter
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: What Are Your Expectations for Tiger Woods's Return?
by SI Golf Group
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: Can Tiger Find the Magic Back at Torrey Pines?
Click to read more
Greg Eason Records Highest One-Hole Score in Web.com Tour History
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
China Closes 111 Courses in Attempt to Conserve Water, Land
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Emerges from Pack to Win CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Nabs First PGA Tour Win at CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Tommy Fleetwood Bests Dustin Johnson by One Stroke in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Adam Hadwin Shoots 59 After 13 Birdies at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Refreshed Dustin Johnson Shoots 64, In Contention in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus: The 77 Greatest Photos
Click to read more
Day of Glory for Golden Oldie: Jack Nicklaus Wins 1986 Masters at 46
by Rick Reilly
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Shoots Second 65, Leads in Rainy La Quinta
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson in Contention at CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Danny Willett Struggling to Rediscover Game Before Masters Defense
Click to read more
Who on the PGA Tour is the Best at Getting Better?
by Mark Broadie
Tour & News

The Biggest Distraction for Team USA at Presidents Cup? Cell Phones

Presidents Cup 2015: Americans Jump Out to 4-1 Lead
The Americans took a 4-1 lead in the opening session of the Presidents Cup in Incheon, South Korea, on Thursday. 
by Brendan Mohler
Posted: Thu Oct. 8, 2015 Updated: Mon Oct. 12, 2015
Install App

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea during the Presidents Cup, the International team may not be the Americans' biggest obstacle. It's cell phones.

Mobile devices are causing a buzz, and not the good kind.

For more than 10 years the South Korean government has mandated that cell phone manufacturers do not allow phone cameras to operate silently. The law is in place to prevent unauthorized videotaping or photography and requires all cell phone cameras to make a shutter sound when in use. Tour pros are used to dealing with that kind of noise from professional photographers, but typically not until the ball is struck. With fans, there is less regulation. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported that there are more people than cell phones in South Korea.

”Golf is huge in Asia, and the people just love photos,” said Jimmy Walker. “It really gets nuts out there sometimes. They all mean well. I know maybe the excitement gets too much for them but you just have to deal with it and carry on…If you’re mentally strong, you should be ably to step back and go through all the same processes again.”

NEWSLETTERS: Sign up to get the latest golf news in your inbox

So far, the issue doesn’t seem to have bothered the Americans, who are out to a 4-1 lead after the first session. But keep an eye, and an ear, out for how the constant clicking might be a factor going forward.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More