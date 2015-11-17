Bernhard Langer

Valero Texas Open
Final Results
1
K. Chappell
-12
$1,116,000
2
B. Koepka
-11
$669,600
3
T. Finau
-9
$359,600
3
K. Tway
-9
$359,600
5
A. Baddeley
-8
$248,000
6
B. Gay
-7
$200,725
6
S. Kang
-7
$200,725
6
R. Palmer
-7
$200,725
6
C. Smith
-7
$200,725
10
B. Cauley
-6
$155,000
