Tour & News

'Beau Hossler Rule' Now Allows NCAA Match Play Substitutions

Photo: Getty Images

Beau Hossler was infamously unable to play in the championship match of the 2016 NCAA Championship due to a torn labrum.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Jan. 20, 2017
Install App

The Beau Hossler Rule is officially in effect.

After Hossler was physically unable to compete for Texas in the national championship match last year against Oregon, substitutions will now be allowed in the match play portion of the NCAA golf championship, as announced by the NCAA this week. This comes three months after the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee ruled against substitutions in November.

Hossler, you may recall, tore his labrum during the semifinal match and was sidelined with the injury during the championship. NCAA rules at the time said that Hossler’s spot could not be filled by another player, so the Texas team was already 1 down. Oregon would win 3-2. The new rule will be made available immediately for the 2017 NCAA Championship.

