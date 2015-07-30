Menu Close
Tour & News

Three Bears Play On Green at New Jersey Golf Course

Photo: ABC News
by Sean Zak
Posted: Thu Jul. 30, 2015 Updated: Sat Nov. 14, 2015
It was a lonely course in Vernon, New Jersey that hosted playtime for three visiting black bears earlier this week.

According to a story from ABC News, a trio of bears visited one course in the area, getting caught up on one green and eventually caught on video as well. One bear cub was “sniffing around” a bunker before running and pouncing on the other cub. Apparently, this comes as no shock to locals.

“It’s a way of life if you live here,” Vernon Township spokeswoman Michelle Downtain said to ABC News.

“They’re absolutely beautiful and people have seen them in their pools or on their swing sets,” Downtain continued. “It doesn’t surprise me they came out to play on a golf course.”

Photo:

Visiting golfers might feel differently, although this is hardly the first time we've seen bears playing at a golf course.

