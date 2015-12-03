Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Augusta National Buys Nearby Music Store for $5.35 Million

Photo: Google

Jay's Music Center with Augusta National sitting behind it.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Nov. 14, 2016
Install App

Apparently, there's a lot of money in music. Especially if you own property across the street from Augusta National.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, an Augusta National Golf Club-affiliated real estate company has purchased Jay's Music Center for $5.35 million. The store sits across the street and north of Augusta National (photo below), at the intersection of Washington Road and Old Berckmans Road. According to records, owner Doug Frohman and his family sold their 0.73 acre property to Berckman Residential Properties LLC on Oct. 13.

According to Richmond County real estate records, the purchased land and its 5,600 square-foot store was recently valued at $637,900 — about eight times less than what was paid. Frohman told The Chronicle that he wouldn't discuss terms of the sale but has to be out of the building by the beginning of December. He plans to relocate the business within the city.

Augusta National did not immediately return a request for comment. Besides this newly acquired building, Augusta will also unveil a new media center this April.

Photo:

Jay's Music Center is marked with the red pin.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More