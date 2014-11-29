Astronaut Tweets Photo of Pebble Beach, Cypress Point from Space

A lot can be said about the views Pebble Beach and the rest of the Monterey Peninsula have to offer at eye-level, but there's something special about seeing it from 200 miles away.

American astronaut Shane Kimbrough knows what that's like, tweeting a photo of Pebble Beach and Cypress Point from the International Space Station.

The shot is reminiscent of photographer Daniel Tani's golf courses from space series, which were captured from the same spot.

