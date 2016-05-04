Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Augusta Royalty: Arnold Palmer Ruled the Masters with Grace and Guts

Photo: Getty Images

Arnold Palmer tips his hat to the gallery of patrons on the 18th green during the 1958 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 17, 2016
Install App

Beginning Dec. 14, GOLF.com is rolling out a story per day honoring the legendary Arnold Palmer, who died on Sept. 25. These pieces appeared in a special tribute issue of GOLF, which celebrated the life of one of the sport's greats. Welcome to the 12 Days of Arnie. For more on The King, click here.

On the eve of the 1958 Masters, Arnold Palmer sat in the Augusta locker room after an unimpressive practice round with Ben Hogan. Arnie overheard the Hawk gripe, "How the hell did Palmer get an invitation to the Masters?"

"That question burned me up," Palmer wrote in his memoir, "and set my mind on showing why the hell I'd been invited to the Masters." A fired-up Palmer showed Hogan—and the rest of the field. The 28-year-old won his first major by a stroke (helped by a rules controversy on the 12th hole that was decided in his favor). The blue-collar son of a club pro had proved that he more than belonged. At Augusta, the Era of Arnie had begun.

Between 1958 and "64, Palmer won four green jackets (twice as many as Hogan had won, Arnie would have been quick to note). With plenty of birdies and eagles for the taking on the back nine, Augusta suited Arnie's aggressive style. He usually played better when he was charging, and not surprisingly, three of his four Masters titles demanded Sunday heroics—dazzling displays of grit and vision.

For the millions who watched the Masters on TV in the late "50s and early "60s, the sight of Palmer striding down the fairway came to define the event: his brawny grace, a cigarette dangling from his lips; his cocksure smile; his focused determination. He made the Masters "appointment television." And for the lunch-pail set—steel workers, truckers, beat cops— it was like one of their own had achieved immortality. There he was at Augusta, golf's Olympus.

MORE: Buy Sports Illustrated's Arnold Palmer Commemorative

But not all gods are equal. Along came Jack Nicklaus, who was longer, stronger. Palmer's six-stroke victory in 1964 was his most dominant major win—and, at age 34, his last.

Palmer played his final Masters in 2004. He always reflected with awe and humility on those dreamy April days: "You simply felt privileged to have been invited to play there."

And we felt just as privileged to watch.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More