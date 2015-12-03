Menu Close
Tour & News

Arnold Palmer Featured on December 2016 Cover of GOLF 

Letters Revealed the Real Arnold Palmer
Dr. Tony Parker of the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum talks about how a simple artifact sheds light on the life, character and distinct appeal of Arnold Palmer.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Nov. 10, 2016
Install App

The December 2016 edition of GOLF is a special tribute issue to The King, Arnold Palmer.

Inside the issue we celebrate Palmer's career and life with more than 40 pages of stories, photos and memories.

Among the many must-reads in the December issue are Alan Shipnuck on the Meaning of Arnie, Arnie in His Own Words, with Connell Barrett, and Josh Sens on golf's King of Cool. Pick up a copy on newsstands today or visit GOLF.com to read the stories online.

Click here to subscribe to GOLF. View more GOLF covers here.

Photo:

Arnold Palmer, December 2016 Issue of GOLF

