Aaron Wise Makes Ace, Eagle on Consecutive Holes at Mayakoba

Aaron Wise played an incredible pair of holes at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba Thursday in Mexico. Unfortunately, there's not video footage of it online.

Wise made a hole-in-one on the 116-yard par-3 4th hole before turning around and making an eagle on the 554-yard par-5 5th. In the span of about 30 minutes, Wise jumped from even to 4 under. He added a birdie on the 8th to shoot 31 on the front nine.

Normally we'd see a stretch like that in video form via the PGA Tour's social media channels, but that's not the case yet. We will settle for this screenshot.