No one has dominated a course like Tiger Woods has tamed Torrey Pines. He has eight wins on the course, the first dating back 20 years to Woods's days in junior golf. Here's a rundown of Tiger's Torrey victories, with testimony both from the man himself and from witnesses to the executions.

WIN 1: 1991 Junior World Championships

In '91 Woods, 15, shot 74-70-73-69 to beat Chris Riley by three strokes in the 15-17-year-olds division. It was Tiger's first victory at Torrey Pines.

CHRIS RILEY: "I was 17. He was 15. I remember him being really long at that age, 20, 30 yards longer than me. I had a one-shot lead going into the 12th hole and hit a good drive, and he hit a good drive. I had a 3-wood in, and he had a 7-iron! I knew he was pretty special."

TIGER WOODS: "I kicked Riley's butt, are you kidding me? It was me and Riley in the last group. I was one or two back...starting the last day. Tied him at 12. Funniest thing happened on 15. I hit my drive down there. He hit his drive. I'm away, I hit my wedge, and ... you think Riley plays fast now?! My ball is in the air still climbing, and you hear [the sound of Riley's swing] 'fwoooop.' That's how it was. We got to 16, the par-3, and I hit my putt up there, and I said, 'I'll finish out.' The next thing you know, I'm over the putt tapping out, and I hear 'click' [as Riley hits his own putt]. I tap it in and pull it out of the hole real quick. That was a fun day."

Tiger Woods and his father, Earl, at the 1991 Junior World Championship. Robert Beck

WIN 2: 1999 Buick Invitational

At the '99 Buick, Woods made the cut by only two, then, after a Saturday 62, held off Billy Ray Brown with a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a final-round 65.

BILLY RAY BROWN: "Tiger and I separated from the field, and it became like match play. Really fun. We laughed all day. Tiger will stare you down like Ray Floyd, and when I made birdie at 16 I stared at him, and he stared at me, and we just cracked up. He loves that stuff. He was in the cabbage on 17 and I thought I had him. But he hits this miraculous shot, and a clump of grass comes out — you could sod half a football field with it — and he gets up and down. We go to 18 dead tied. I rip a good drive. Then Tiger hits, and his drive sounds like a cannon exploding. He hits it 90 yards past me! He has so much extra in the tank. He was close to the green, which forced me to play a hook. I hit it so fat — I hit the big ball before the little ball. I made par, and his eagle putt went in like a rat diving into a hole, as his putts always seem to do. Incredible."

Tiger Woods sunk a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th to win the 1999 Buick Invitational. Lenny Ignelzi

WIN 3: 2003 Buick Invitational

Three months after surgery on his left knee, Tiger beat Carl Pettersson by four shots and Brad Faxon by five.

BRAD FAXON: "Tiger had just come back from knee surgery, and Sunday was the first he and Phil had been paired together since Phil made the comment that Tiger wasn't using good equipment. I was like the referee — I was in second, Phil was third. It was absolute mayhem on the first tee with the camera people — it seemed like there were more people inside the ropes than outside. Tiger put on a clinic. It was just great shot after great shot. On the 11th hole, the par-3, the pin was in the top-left portion of the green and he hit a 4-iron, the purest, most beautiful shot. My caddie actually grunted when he hit it. Kind of like, holy cow! The ball never left its target and ended up a foot from the hole."

Tiger Woods won the 2003 Buick Invitational just three months after undergoing knee surgery. Getty Images

WIN 4: 2005 Buick Invitational

Woods edged Luke Donald and Tom Lehman. Due to fog delays, Lehman played 36 holes in one day with the then-World No. 1.

TOM LEHMAN: "The reason he's so dominant there is that the course is long and has severe green surrounds. If you miss the green you need an imaginative short game. He didn't hit every shot perfect, but he bailed himself out with his putter and his short game. The purer you roll it, the more you distance yourself from everyone else on bumpy greens. It's the guys who mis-hit putts who struggle."

LUKE DONALD: "He holes more putts at Torrey Pines than he usually does, even when the greens aren't in that great of shape."

Tiger Woods edged both Luke Donald and Tom Lehman to capture the win. Getty Images

WIN 5: 2006 Buick Invitational

Woods' final-round 72 in '06 left him "very lucky" to make a playoff with Nathan Green and Jose Maria Olazabal. Olly missed a four-footer to hand Tiger the trophy.

TIGER WOODS: [on Olazabal's missed putt]: "You don't ever take joy out of seeing friends do that."

NATHAN GREEN: "He plays the South just as well as he plays the North. Every course suits him, but [the South] more than most because he's such a good long-iron player. And he seems to putt well on those greens."

Getty Images

WIN 6: 2007 Buick Invitational

Despite finding 16 bunkers in the last two rounds, Woods beat Charles Howell III to win by two — his third straight Buick Invitational win.

CHARLES HOWELL III: "The course requires a lot of drivers, so his length is an advantage. Also, you're just not going to hit every green out there, because [Torrey Pines South] is such a ball-buster — it's so long and tough, and that's where his short game comes into play. The course sets up perfect for him and his scoring ability — the guy can get the ball up and down and make par from nowhere. He's always hanging in there, and he has that ace in the hole: his putter. The greens are always bumpy, but it doesn't matter."

This was Tiger Woods' third-straight Buick Invitational win. Getty Images

WIN 7: 2008 Buick Invitational

Tiger finished 75th in fairways hit — and won by eight. Woods played with then-rookie Kevin Streelman on Saturday. Boo Weekley was in the mix before a Sunday 77.

KEVIN STREELMAN: "I'll never forget the shot he hit into 11 [a 221-yard par-3] — I tell everybody about it. Mike [Streelman's caddie] and I were thinking, He's got a huge lead, he'll hit 5-iron to the middle of the green. But a 5-iron would have sucked back and ended up at the front of the green. So he hits this hold-cut 4-iron, gripping it down by the steel, that hung on the left side of the pin and hit up on the top of the back shelf, which killed [the spin] enough that it released back and almost went in. It caught the left lip and ended up two feet away. I mean, nobody goes for that pin; long is dead. It was like he was just having fun."

BOO WEEKLEY: "I think Tiger should have to play with just a 2-iron."

The last Buick Invitational Tiger Woods won, he won by eight strokes. Getty Images

WIN 8: 2008 U.S. Open

In an epic victory, a limping Woods — playing with a torn ligament in his left knee and a double stress fracture in his left tibia — outduels Rocco Mediate in a thrilling 19-hole Monday playoff. It's Tiger's 14th major victory and may go down as his most dramatic.

ROCCO MEDIATE: "I woke up feeling great [on Monday]. I knew I was gonna play well. I thought I was gonna win the U.S. Open. I was NOT just happy to be there, to lay down. When we were done, after the 91st hole, he said, 'Great fight.' I said, 'You, too — enjoyed it.' Nothing fancy. He was different that day than in other tournaments. No fist-pumps. There was something special happening. He was into it. He got a great battle, and I'll bet he enjoyed it more than if he'd won by 10."

TIGER WOODS: "It was just unreal. Roc looked like he was in control. I thought I was in control, then he was back in control again. And it was back and forth, back and forth. And 90 holes wasn't enough. We had to go one more."

KENNY PERRY: "He beat everybody on one leg!"