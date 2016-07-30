5 things to know about CBS Sports golf reporter Amanda Balionis

Amanda Balionis made her debut on TNT during the 2016 PGA Championship, but she's more often found conducting post-round interviews with players during CBS Sports' coverage golf coverage. Here are the most important things to know about her.

The 2016 PGA was a side gig.

Instagram: @balionis

While she moonlighted with Turner Sports on TNT at Baltusrol, Balionis joined Team Callaway in April to handle on-air duties for the company’s original and partnership content.

She's got lots of experience covering golf.

Instagram: @balionis

Prior to taking the Callaway job, Balionis spent five years with PGA Tour Digital as a reporter and host of shows like Trending on Tour, Buy a Mulligan, The Takeaway and PGA Tour Live. In an interview on CallawayGolf.com, Balionis said, "Growing up I liked the game, but my passion really came from when I joined the PGA Tour and started to learn the players and storylines. And getting to know their personalities, you become really involved in not only the meaning of the tournaments, but how certain wins can change guys’ lives, and what these players mean to the game overall."

She's a proud Hofstra alumna.

PGATour

Balionis majored in broadcast journalism at Hofstra University and began her career as a sideline reporter in the New York area working for the New York Jets, New York Islanders, CBS and the MSG Network.

She has a fondness for French bulldogs.

Instagram: @balionis

And she never misses an adorable photo op with her beloved pet, Chorizo.

She's a sports fanatic.

Instagram: @balionis

Balionis is a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan—especially Steelers football.