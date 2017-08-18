It didn’t take long for Lexi Thompson to give the American fans something to get excited about at the Solheim Cup Friday morning.

In the run-up to Day 1, both teams debated how to approach Des Moines Country Club’s drivable 306-yard opening hole. But the aggressive play started early: in the first match of the day Mel Reid, playing with Charley Hull for Team Europe, ripped her drive just short and left of the green. Thompson did one better by smoking a three-wood over the set of protective bunkers, at which point it caromed out of the rough and onto the green.

Lexi's opening tee shot at the Solheim Cup. Yea, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/aETXgAn3Gl — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) August 18, 2017

Thompson and her partner, Cristie Kerr, strode off the tee to chants of “U-S-A.” And the roars continued when Kerr poured in the 10-footer for eagle, putting the U.S. 1-up.