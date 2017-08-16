Wyndham Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, purse

GOLF Magazine's Joe Passov gives you tips on where to stay, eat and play golf near the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As the majority of top-ranked players rest up for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the focus at the Wyndham Championship is on those players jockeying for position down the season’s home stretch. The Wyndham is the final event for players to move into the top 125 on the points list, thus guaranteeing full Tour status for next season and entry into the FedExCup Playoffs.

It's likely there will be some displacement in the standings; two players moved into the top 125 at the Wyndham in 2016, while five players made the leap in 2015.

Geoff Ogilvy, currently ranked 125th, has just a seven-point advantage over Nos. 126 and 127, Cameron Tringale and Sam Saunders. Other big names just outside the bubble include Ryan Palmer (128), Graeme McDowell (131), Smylie Kaufman (135), and Harold Varner III (138).

Of those teeing it up in Greensboro this week, FedEx No. 9 Kevin Kisner is the only player who could move into the top five with a win. Kisner, the 54-hole leader at last week’s PGA Championship, tees it up alongside Henrik Stenson and Bill Haas at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

What: 2017 Wyndham Championship

Where: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC — Par 70, 7,130 yards

When: Thursday-Sunday (8/17-8/20)

Defending Champion: Si Woo Kim

Purse: $5.8 million

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 a.m. — Ricky Barnes, Kevin Tway, Ryan Blaum (12:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:10 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Ryo Ishikawa, Byeong Hun An (12:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:20 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour (12:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:30 a.m. — Russell Knox, Brian Stuard, Luke Donald (12:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:40 a.m. — James Hahn, Steven Bowditch, Ben Martin (12:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:50 a.m. — William. McGirt, Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor (12:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:00 a.m. — D.A. Points, Peter Malnati, Matt Every (1:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:10 a.m. — Rory Sabbatini, Chad Campbell, Troy Kelly (1:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:20 a.m. — Mark Wilson, Ted Purdy, Anirban Lahiri (1:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:30 a.m. — Bryce Molder, Ollie Schniederjans, J.T. Poston (1:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:40 a.m. — Bob Estes, Roberto Castro, Kyle Reifers (1:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:50 a.m. — Willy Wilcox, Seamus Power, Ryan Ruffels (1:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

9:00 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Rick Lamb, Dru Love (2:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:00 p.m. — Harris English, Jonathan Byrd, Morgan Hoffmann (7:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:10 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Dicky Pride, Tag Ridings (7:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:20 p.m. — Scott Brown, Andres Romero, Harold Varner III (7:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:30 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, Alex Cejka (7:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:40 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Keegan Bradley, Ernie Els (7:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:50 p.m. — Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray, Geoff Ogilvy, (7:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:00 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson, Bill Haas (8:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:10 p.m. — Camilo Villegas, Ben Crane, Ryan Palmer (8:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:20 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Søren Kjeldsen, Mark Hubbard (8:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:30 p.m. — Arjun Atwal, Daniel Summerhays, Zac Blair (8:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:40 p.m. — Sam Saunders, Miguel Angel Carballo, Hao Tong Li (8:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:50 p.m. — Brandon Hagy, Richy Werenski, Joel Dahmen (8:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

2:00 p.m. — Mark Anderson, Jonathan Randolph, Jason Widener (9:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

No. 10 Tee

7:00 a.m. — Greg Owen, Andres Gonzales, Michael Kim (12:00 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

7:10 a.m. — Martin Laird, Jason Bohn, Trey Mullinax (12:10 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

7:20 a.m. — Chesson Hadley, David Hearn, Whee Kim (12:20 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

7:30 a.m. — Billy Hurley III, Shane Lowry, Retief Goosen (12:30 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

7:40 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Graeme McDowell, J.J. Henry (12:40 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

7:50 a.m. — Ryan Moore, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson (12:50 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

8:00 a.m. — Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel (1:00 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

8:10 a.m. — Carl Pettersson, John Huh, Stuart Appleby (1:10 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

8:20 a.m. — Spencer Levin, Blayne Barber, Brett Stegmaier (1:20 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

8:30 a.m. — Brendon de Jonge, Cameron Percy, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (1:30 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

8:40 a.m. — Ken Duke, Tim Wilkinson, Shane Bertsch (1:40 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

8:50 a.m. — Bobby Wyatt, Brian Campbell, Sam Horsfield (1:50 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

9:00 a.m. — Max Homa, Ryan Brehm, Nicholas Lindheim (2:00 p.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

12:00 p.m. — Chad Collins, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Andrew Loupe (7:00 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

12:10 p.m. — Seung-Yul Noh, Scott Stallings, Tommy Gainey (7:10 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

12:20 p.m. — Matt Jones, Johnson Wagner, Martin Flores (7:20 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

12:30 p.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Nick Watney (7:30 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

12:40 p.m. — Cody Gribble, Hunter Mahan, K.J. Choi (7:40 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

12:50 p.m. — Jonas Blixt, Greg Chalmers, Smylie Kaufman (7:50 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

1:00 p.m. — Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Kevin Na (8:00 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

1:10 p.m. — Brian Davis, Bud Cauley, Steve Wheatcroft (8:10 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

1:20 p.m. — Jason Kokrak, Derek Fathauer, C.T. Pan (8:20 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

1:30 p.m. — Y.E. Yang, Shawn Stefani, J.J. Spaun (8:30 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

1:40 p.m. — Hiroshi Iwata, Sebastián Muñoz, Julián Etulain (8:40 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

1:50 p.m. — Brad Fritsch, Steven Alker, Savio Nazareth (8:50 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)

2:00 p.m. — Tyler Aldridge, Brett Drewitt, Brad Miller (9:00 a.m. Friday, 1st Tee)