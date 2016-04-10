2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win

The 2017 Masters kicks off April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, and Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are the favorites to don a green jacket, both at 8-1, according to golfodds.com.

World No. 1 Jason Day is just behind at 9-1, but it's the return of Tiger Woods to the odds charts that has fans talking. The four-time Masters champion missed the 2016 edition but is expected to return this year. Woods, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson are all 20-1.

Other notables include 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson (10-1), Open champion Henrik Stenson (25-1), PGA winner Jimmy Walker (80-1) and defending Masters champ Danny Willett (60-1).

A complete list of Masters odds is below (updated Jan. 17, 2017):

Jordan Spieth: 8-1

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Jason Day: 9-1

Dustin Johnson: 10-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 15-1

Bubba Watson: 20-1

Adam Scott: 20-1

Tiger Woods: 20-1

Henrik Stenson: 25-1

Rickie Fowler: 25-1

Justin Rose: 25-1

Justin Thomas: 25-1

Phil Mickelson: 30-1

Patrick Reed: 30-1

Brooks Koepka: 40-1

Branden Grace: 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 50-1

Brandt Snedeker: 50-1

Sergio Garcia: 50-1

Paul Casey: 50-1

Matt Kuchar: 50-1

Zach Johnson: 60-1

Charl Schwartzel: 60-1

Danny Willett: 60-1

Jon Rahm: 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 60-1

Thomas Pieters: 60-1

Jimmy Walker: 80-1

Daniel Berger: 80-1

Lee Westwood: 80-1

Alex Noren: 80-1

Gary Woodland: 80-1

Jim Furyk: 100-1

J.B. Holmes: 100-1

Shane Lowry: 100-1

Martin Kaymer: 100-1

Ryan Moore: 100-1

Bill Haas: 100-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello: 100-1

Russell Knox: 100-1

Kevin Chappell: 100-1

Smylie Kaufman: 100-1

Emiliano Grillo: 100-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 125-1

Marc Leishman: 125-1

Byeong-Hun An: 125-1

Tony Finau: 125-1

Jason Dufner: 125-1

Kevin Kisner: 125-1

Andy Sullivan: 125-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 125-1

Scott Piercy: 125-1

Andrew Johnston: 125-1

Ian Poulter: 150-1

Charley Hoffman: 150-1

Danny Lee: 150-1

Kevin Na: 150-1

Si Woo Kim: 150-1

Brendan Steele: 150-1

Chris Kirk: 150-1

Billy Horschel: 150-1

William McGirt: 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger: 150-1

Cameron Smith: 150-1

Francesco Molinari: 200-1

Steve Stricker: 200-1

Angel Cabrera: 200-1

Ryan Palmer: 200-1

Chris Wood: 200-1

Harris English: 200-1

Graeme McDowell: 200-1

Keegan Bradley: 200-1

Luke Donald: 200-1

David Lingmerth: 200-1

Jhonattan Vegas: 200-1

Webb Simpson: 200-1

Patton Kizzire: 200-1

Victor Dubuisson: 200-1

Ernie Els: 200-1

Aaron Wise: 200-1

Kevin Streelman: 200-1

Anirban Lahiri: 200-1

Patrick Rodgers: 250-1

Nick Watney: 250-1

Fred Couples: 250-1

Russell Henley: 250-1

Soren Kjeldsen: 250-1

Scott Hend: 250-1

Yuta Ikeda: 250-1

Graham DeLaet: 250-1

Sean O'Hair: 250-1

Charles Howell III: 250-1

Jamie Lovemark: 250-1

Thorbjorn Olesen: 250-1

Nicolas Colsaerts: 250-1

Padraig Harrington: 250-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: 250-1

Jamie Donaldson: 300-1

Daniel Summerhays: 300-1

Robert Streb: 300-1

Aaron Baddeley: 300-1

John Senden: 300-1

Hunter Mahan: 300-1

Joost Luiten: 300-1

James Hahn: 300-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 300-1

Thongchai Jaidee: 300-1

Bernhard Langer: 300-1

Kyung-Tae Kim: 300-1

Jeunghun Wang: 300-1

Harold Varner III: 300-1

Roberto Castro: 300-1

Pat Perez: 300-1

Colt Knost: 500-1

Ollie Schniederjans: 500-1

Paul Dunne: 500-1

Younghan Song: 500-1

Matt Jones: 500-1

Rikard Karlberg: 500-1

Jaco Van Zyl: 500-1

Billy Hurley III: 500-1

Brian Stuard: 500-1

Vijay Singh: 500-1

Hideto Tanihara: 500-1

Scott Gregory: 500-1

Curtis Luck: 500-1

Rod Pampling: 500-1

Toto Gana: 1000-1

Brad Dalke: 1000-1

Trevor Immelman: 1000-1

Mike Weir: 1000-1

Stewart Hagestad: 2000-1

Mark O'Meara: 2000-1

Sandy Lyle: 5000-1

Larry Mize: 5000-1