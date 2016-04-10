2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
The 2017 Masters kicks off April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, and Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are the favorites to don a green jacket, both at 8-1, according to golfodds.com.
World No. 1 Jason Day is just behind at 9-1, but it's the return of Tiger Woods to the odds charts that has fans talking. The four-time Masters champion missed the 2016 edition but is expected to return this year. Woods, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson are all 20-1.
Other notables include 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson (10-1), Open champion Henrik Stenson (25-1), PGA winner Jimmy Walker (80-1) and defending Masters champ Danny Willett (60-1).
A complete list of Masters odds is below (updated Jan. 17, 2017):
Jordan Spieth: 8-1
Rory McIlroy: 8-1
Jason Day: 9-1
Dustin Johnson: 10-1
Hideki Matsuyama: 15-1
Bubba Watson: 20-1
Adam Scott: 20-1
Tiger Woods: 20-1
Henrik Stenson: 25-1
Rickie Fowler: 25-1
Justin Rose: 25-1
Justin Thomas: 25-1
Phil Mickelson: 30-1
Patrick Reed: 30-1
Brooks Koepka: 40-1
Branden Grace: 50-1
Louis Oosthuizen: 50-1
Brandt Snedeker: 50-1
Sergio Garcia: 50-1
Paul Casey: 50-1
Matt Kuchar: 50-1
Zach Johnson: 60-1
Charl Schwartzel: 60-1
Danny Willett: 60-1
Jon Rahm: 60-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick: 60-1
Thomas Pieters: 60-1
Jimmy Walker: 80-1
Daniel Berger: 80-1
Lee Westwood: 80-1
Alex Noren: 80-1
Gary Woodland: 80-1
Jim Furyk: 100-1
J.B. Holmes: 100-1
Shane Lowry: 100-1
Martin Kaymer: 100-1
Ryan Moore: 100-1
Bill Haas: 100-1
Rafa Cabrera-Bello: 100-1
Russell Knox: 100-1
Kevin Chappell: 100-1
Smylie Kaufman: 100-1
Emiliano Grillo: 100-1
Bryson DeChambeau: 125-1
Marc Leishman: 125-1
Byeong-Hun An: 125-1
Tony Finau: 125-1
Jason Dufner: 125-1
Kevin Kisner: 125-1
Andy Sullivan: 125-1
Tyrrell Hatton: 125-1
Scott Piercy: 125-1
Andrew Johnston: 125-1
Ian Poulter: 150-1
Charley Hoffman: 150-1
Danny Lee: 150-1
Kevin Na: 150-1
Si Woo Kim: 150-1
Brendan Steele: 150-1
Chris Kirk: 150-1
Billy Horschel: 150-1
William McGirt: 150-1
Bernd Wiesberger: 150-1
Cameron Smith: 150-1
Francesco Molinari: 200-1
Steve Stricker: 200-1
Angel Cabrera: 200-1
Ryan Palmer: 200-1
Chris Wood: 200-1
Harris English: 200-1
Graeme McDowell: 200-1
Keegan Bradley: 200-1
Luke Donald: 200-1
David Lingmerth: 200-1
Jhonattan Vegas: 200-1
Webb Simpson: 200-1
Patton Kizzire: 200-1
Victor Dubuisson: 200-1
Ernie Els: 200-1
Aaron Wise: 200-1
Kevin Streelman: 200-1
Anirban Lahiri: 200-1
Patrick Rodgers: 250-1
Nick Watney: 250-1
Fred Couples: 250-1
Russell Henley: 250-1
Soren Kjeldsen: 250-1
Scott Hend: 250-1
Yuta Ikeda: 250-1
Graham DeLaet: 250-1
Sean O'Hair: 250-1
Charles Howell III: 250-1
Jamie Lovemark: 250-1
Thorbjorn Olesen: 250-1
Nicolas Colsaerts: 250-1
Padraig Harrington: 250-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: 250-1
Jamie Donaldson: 300-1
Daniel Summerhays: 300-1
Robert Streb: 300-1
Aaron Baddeley: 300-1
John Senden: 300-1
Hunter Mahan: 300-1
Joost Luiten: 300-1
James Hahn: 300-1
Mackenzie Hughes: 300-1
Thongchai Jaidee: 300-1
Bernhard Langer: 300-1
Kyung-Tae Kim: 300-1
Jeunghun Wang: 300-1
Harold Varner III: 300-1
Roberto Castro: 300-1
Pat Perez: 300-1
Colt Knost: 500-1
Ollie Schniederjans: 500-1
Paul Dunne: 500-1
Younghan Song: 500-1
Matt Jones: 500-1
Rikard Karlberg: 500-1
Jaco Van Zyl: 500-1
Billy Hurley III: 500-1
Brian Stuard: 500-1
Vijay Singh: 500-1
Hideto Tanihara: 500-1
Scott Gregory: 500-1
Curtis Luck: 500-1
Rod Pampling: 500-1
Toto Gana: 1000-1
Brad Dalke: 1000-1
Trevor Immelman: 1000-1
Mike Weir: 1000-1
Stewart Hagestad: 2000-1
Mark O'Meara: 2000-1
Sandy Lyle: 5000-1
Larry Mize: 5000-1