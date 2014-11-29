Though much of it will happen during the middle of night in America, the Presidents Cup will still be broadcast for all North American diehards' viewing pleasures.

The Golf Channel will be the coverage leader, hosting live shows from South Korea throughout the practice rounds and the Opening Ceremony. Additionally, NBC will air tape-delayed coverage on Saturday and Sunday. All television coverage of the competition is listed below in times according to the eastern time zone.

Wednesday

5-7am: Opening Ceremony coverage, Golf Channel

10pm-3am: Day 1 Foursome matches Golf Channel

Thursday

8:30pm-3am: Day 2 Four-Ball matches, Golf Channel

Friday

6pm-4am: Day 3 Morning Foursome matches, afternoon Four-Ball matches, Golf Channel

Saturday

9:30pm-3:30am: Day 4 Singles matches, Golf Channel

12-3:30pm: NBS

Sunday

12-6pm: NBC