Rory McIlroy Will Miss Dubai Desert Classic Due to Rib Injury
Tiger Woods 'Playing Well,' Feeling 'Strong' as He Preps for Torrey Pines Return
by Josh Berhow
Trump Wants to Play Golf in Front of the Queen
by GOLF WIRE
A Beautiful Game: Golf Doesn't Mean Much to Most Brazilians, But to Some, It's Everything
by Jeff Ritter
Tour Confidential: What Are Your Expectations for Tiger Woods's Return?
by SI Golf Group
Tour Confidential: Can Tiger Find the Magic Back at Torrey Pines?
Greg Eason Records Highest One-Hole Score in Web.com Tour History
by GOLF WIRE
China Closes 111 Courses in Attempt to Conserve Water, Land
Hudson Swafford Emerges from Pack to Win CareerBuilder Challenge
Hudson Swafford Nabs First PGA Tour Win at CareerBuilder Challenge
Tommy Fleetwood Bests Dustin Johnson by One Stroke in Abu Dhabi
Adam Hadwin Shoots 59 After 13 Birdies at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Refreshed Dustin Johnson Shoots 64, In Contention in Abu Dhabi
Jack Nicklaus: The 77 Greatest Photos
Day of Glory for Golden Oldie: Jack Nicklaus Wins 1986 Masters at 46
by Rick Reilly
Hudson Swafford Shoots Second 65, Leads in Rainy La Quinta
Phil Mickelson in Contention at CareerBuilder Challenge
Danny Willett Struggling to Rediscover Game Before Masters Defense
Tour & News

2015 Presidents Cup: TV Times, Viewer's Guide

Presidents Cup 2015: Americans Jump Out to 4-1 Lead
The Americans took a 4-1 lead in the opening session of the Presidents Cup in Incheon, South Korea, on Thursday. 
by Sean Zak
Posted: Tue Oct. 6, 2015 Updated: Mon Oct. 12, 2015
Install App

Though much of it will happen during the middle of night in America, the Presidents Cup will still be broadcast for all North American diehards' viewing pleasures.

The Golf Channel will be the coverage leader, hosting live shows from South Korea throughout the practice rounds and the Opening Ceremony. Additionally, NBC will air tape-delayed coverage on Saturday and Sunday. All television coverage of the competition is listed below in times according to the eastern time zone.

Wednesday
5-7am: Opening Ceremony coverage, Golf Channel
10pm-3am: Day 1 Foursome matches Golf Channel

Thursday
8:30pm-3am: Day 2 Four-Ball matches, Golf Channel

91

Best Photos from the 2015 Presidents Cup

Friday
6pm-4am: Day 3 Morning Foursome matches, afternoon Four-Ball matches, Golf Channel

Saturday
9:30pm-3:30am: Day 4 Singles matches, Golf Channel
12-3:30pm: NBS

Sunday
12-6pm: NBC

Tour Confidential: Presidents Cup Excitement
This week's panel says there are good reasons to look forward to the 2015 Presidents Cup. No, really.

 

