David Feherty's 11 best one-liners: From Tiger Woods to dancing

Sean Zak
Wednesday September 2nd, 2015
There is never a dull moment with David Feherty, who's full of unforgettable quips and stories he'll tell during golf broadcasts. Here are a few of his bests:

On Tiger Woods: “I just stood there watching him walk past and thinking, ‘I don’t know what that is, but I know there weren’t two of them on Noah’s Ark.’"

On his caddie, Rodney Wooler, and him being on the same page: “Not only was Rodney never on the same page as me, he was seldom in the same book and often not even in the same library.”

On quitting drinking: “I didn’t quit drinking because I was a bad drunk. I quit because I was a spectacular drunk. It got to be like a video game, where you get to the highest level and it’s not even a challenge anymore.”

On an errant shot: “That ball is so far left Lassie couldn’t find it even if it was wrapped in bacon.”

On a beautiful day of weather: “The only way to ruin a day like this would be to play golf in it.”

On golf: “One minute you’re bleeding. The next minute you’re hemorrhaging. The next minute you’re painting the Mona Lisa.”

On watching Tiger Woods hit a great shot: “Never has my flabber been so completely gasted.”

On Jim Furyk’s swing: “It looks like a one-armed man trying to wrestle a snake in a phone booth.”

Again, on Furyk’s swing: “It looks like an octopus falling out of a tree.”

On dancing: “I don’t dance. The Irish don’t dance, we hold each other up.”

 

A closeup portrait of GOLF Magazine contributing writer David Feherty wearing American and European face paint for the 2010 Ryder Cup Preview.
A closeup portrait of GOLF Magazine contributing writer David Feherty wearing American and European face paint for the 2010 Ryder Cup Preview.
Angus Murray
David Feherty poses with his putter at the 1989 European Open Golf Championship held at the Walton Heath Golf Course in Walton on the Hill.
David Feherty poses with his putter at the 1989 European Open Golf Championship held at the Walton Heath Golf Course in Walton on the Hill.
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto
David Feherty holds the trophy after winning the 1990 Madrid Open Golf Championship.
David Feherty holds the trophy after winning the 1990 Madrid Open Golf Championship.
Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT
CBS Sports commentator David Feherty looks on during the 1996 PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.
CBS Sports commentator David Feherty looks on during the 1996 PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.
J.D. Cuban/ALLSPORT
David Feherty at the 2007 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
David Feherty at the 2007 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Fred Vuich
1997 Doral Ryder Open: CBS announcer David Feherty alone, looking through tall grass during second round.
1997 Doral Ryder Open: CBS announcer David Feherty alone, looking through tall grass during second round.
Jacqueline Duvoisin
David Feherty takes time to catch some rest between rounds of golf, circa 1993.
David Feherty takes time to catch some rest between rounds of golf, circa 1993.
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto
Irish golfers (left to right) Philip Walton, David Feherty and Ronan Rafferty with the trophy after winning the Alfred Dunhill Cup tournament at St Andrews, Scotland, 1990.
Irish golfers (left to right) Philip Walton, David Feherty and Ronan Rafferty with the trophy after winning the Alfred Dunhill Cup tournament at St Andrews, Scotland, 1990.
Stephen Munday
David Feherty broadcasts live coverage for CBS Sports during the third round of The Barclays at Plainfield Country Club on August 29, 2015.
David Feherty broadcasts live coverage for CBS Sports during the third round of The Barclays at Plainfield Country Club on August 29, 2015.
Chris Condon/PGA TOUR
Northern Irish golfer David Feherty competes in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, 1992.
Northern Irish golfer David Feherty competes in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, 1992.
David Cannon
David Feherty during the 1990 Alfred Dunhill Cup at St. Andrews, Scotland.
David Feherty during the 1990 Alfred Dunhill Cup at St. Andrews, Scotland.
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto
CBS Sports golf analyst David Feherty wears a pink outfit in support of Amy Mickelson and breast cancer research during the third round of the 2009 Crowne Plaza Invitational.
CBS Sports golf analyst David Feherty wears a pink outfit in support of Amy Mickelson and breast cancer research during the third round of the 2009 Crowne Plaza Invitational.
Hunter Martin
Host David Feherty speaks onstage during "Feherty Live!" at the Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
Host David Feherty speaks onstage during "Feherty Live!" at the Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
Golf Channel
David Feherty reacts during the Bob Hope Classic Golf Tournament held at the Moor Park Golf Course in Rickmansworth, circa September 1983.
David Feherty reacts during the Bob Hope Classic Golf Tournament held at the Moor Park Golf Course in Rickmansworth, circa September 1983.
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto
David Feherty reacts during the Equity and Law Golf Tournament, circa 1989.
David Feherty reacts during the Equity and Law Golf Tournament, circa 1989.
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto
Television personality and former PGA player David Feherty walks onto the 16th green during the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at the Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2015.
Television personality and former PGA player David Feherty walks onto the 16th green during the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at the Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2015.
Tom Pennington
David Feherty in action for the European Team during the 1991 Ryder Cup held at the Kiawah Island Golf Course in South Carolina.
David Feherty in action for the European Team during the 1991 Ryder Cup held at the Kiawah Island Golf Course in South Carolina.
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto
David Feherty broadcasting the 1996 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
David Feherty broadcasting the 1996 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto
David Feherty in action during the 1994 British Open at Turnberry, Scotland.
David Feherty in action during the 1994 British Open at Turnberry, Scotland.
Jacqueline Duvoisin
In his last broadcast for CBS Sports, commentator David Feherty walks to the 10th hole tee box during the final round of The Barclays at Plainfield Country Club.
In his last broadcast for CBS Sports, commentator David Feherty walks to the 10th hole tee box during the final round of The Barclays at Plainfield Country Club.
Chris Condon/PGA TOUR
