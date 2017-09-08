You can play these nine Top 100 courses for less than $200

Every golfer dreams of playing the Top 100 courses in both the U.S. and the world. Unfortunately, many of the best tracks are inaccessible to non-members. (That’s why we have the Top 100 You Can Play list to look forward to next year!)

The good news? There are still plenty of publicly accessible courses on the U.S. Top 100 list, and some of them are even downright affordable! Here are nine courses from our most recent ranking that can be played for under $200.

Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California. Larry Lambrecht

NO. 87 TORREY PINES (SOUTH)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Congratulations if you’re a San Diego City resident, because you have access to one of the finest courses in the country for an incredible discount.

For the rest of us, the South course can be played for $192, Monday to Thursday.

Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

NO. 23 BETHPAGE (BLACK)

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.

New York state residents catch a huge break here, but non-residents can play the famed Black course for $130 on weekdays.

Streamsong Blue in Streamsong, Florida. Laurence Lambrecht

NO. 47 STREAMSONG (RED)

NO. 64 STREAMSONG (BLUE)

STREAMSONG, FLORIDA

Florida residents are entitled to a hefty discount at Streamsong, but for everyone else, green fees vary by season, so if you’re willing to play during off-peak times, you can save some serious money. Green fees are only $125 through the end of September, before jumping up for the holiday and winter season. They drop again to $175 from April 2 through May 3, 2018.

Bandon Trails in Bandon, Oregon. David Cannon/Getty

NO. 17 PACIFIC DUNES

NO. 32 BANDON DUNES

NO. 46 BANDON TRAILS

NO. 57 OLD MACDONALD

BANDON, OREGON

With four publicly accessible courses on the list, Bandon Dunes may be the best bang for your buck of all. Oregon residents and resort guests get a discount, but you can play any course in January for the bargain price of $110. The February and late November through December rate is $135, March is $175 and November 1-17 is $185.

Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. Kohjiro Kinno