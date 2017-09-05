Scotland, Ireland, Wisconsin: The ultimate Top 100 trip planner

Although most of our Top 100 courses sit behind locked gates, many others—63 to be precise—will welcome your green fee. If you’re looking to knock a bunch off your bucket list, home in on these three golf meccas—two of them are historic, and one of them changed the face of public golf in the U.S.





Dollar for dollar, Scotland's spectacular Cruden Bay is the bomb. David Cannon

SCOTLAND

The greatest trove of Top 100 tracks is in Scotland. In the Northeast alone, there are nine, each available to outside play. Another three lie in the West. Given the modest, 50-mile shore-to-shore drive—plus a couple of weeks, some very deep pockets and the stamina of a beast—it’s conceivable to play all 12 in one epic swing.



St. Andrews (Old Course)

St. Andrews ($115–$228; standrews.com)



Kingsbarns

St. Andrews ($292–$313; kingsbarns.com)



Trump International Golf Links Scotland

Aberdeen ($241–$306; trumpgolfscotland.com)



Carnoustie (Championship)

Carnoustie ($130–$260; carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk)



Royal Dornoch (Championship)

Dornoch ($91–$189; royaldornoch.com)



Castle Stuart

Inverness ($183–$254; castlestuartgolf.com)



Cruden Bay (Championship)

Cruden Bay ($98–$189; crudenbaygolfclub.co.uk)



Muirfield

Gullane ($143–$306; muirfield.org.uk)



North Berwick (West Links)

North Berwick ($88–$143; northberwickgolfclub.com)



Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)

Turnberry ($130–$456; trumpturnberry.com)



Prestwick

Prestwick ($124–$254; prestwickgc.co.uk)



Royal Troon (Old)

Troon ($254–$300; royaltroon.co.uk)





The key to taking on Waterville’s 468-yard, par-4 15th? Gorse management. David Cannon

IRELAND



The South and West—Lahinch, Ballybunion and Waterville, for starters—rightly grab the glory for Irish golf, but the drive is just a little more than two hours from Shannon to Dublin, so it’s a breeze to access Portmarnock and The European Club as well. As long as you’re here, you might as well take the two-hour journey north from Dublin, to Belfast, and sample Northern Ireland’s Top 15 duo, Portrush and County Down.



Lahinch (Old)

Lahinch ($107–$204; lahinchgolf.com)



Ballybunion (Old)

Ballybunion ($107–$204; ballybuniongolfclub.com)



Waterville Golf Links

Waterville ($80–$215; watervillegolflinks.ie)



Portmarnock (Old)

Portmarnock ($156–$242; portmarnockgolfclub.ie)



The European Club

Brittas Bay ($107–$215; theeuropeanclub.com)



Royal Portrush (Dunluce)

Portrush ($123–$331; royalportrushgolfclub.com)



Royal County Down

Newcastle ($104–$270; royalcountydown.org)

The bunkers are bonkers on Pete Dye's treacherous Straits course. David Cannon