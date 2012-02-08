Tiger Woods second on Forbes list of most disliked athletes

Forbes has released its new list of America's most disliked athletes, and Tiger Woods is second only to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.

The list is based on surveys conducted by Nielsen and E-Poll Market Research. Sixty percent of respondents described their attitude toward Vick, who was convicted in 2007 for running a dog-fighting ring, as "dislike," "dislike somewhat" or "dislike a lot." Woods was also disliked at a 60-percent clip, but he got fewer "dislike a lot" ratings.

Plaxico Burress, Ndamukong Suh, Kris Humphries, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Terrell Owens, Alex Rodriguez and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 10.