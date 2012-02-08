Menu Close
News

Fred Couples says he wants to be Ryder Cup captain

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Feb. 8, 2012 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Fred Couples said that he hopes to follow his success as 2011 U.S. Presidents Cup captain with a shot at being Ryder Cup captain.
Speaking in Dubai on the eve of the Dubai Desert Classic, where his playing partners will be John Daly and Colin Montgomerie, Couples said: “Maybe in the next two or four years, I’ll get a shot at it. But they are going to name another Presidents Cup captain in another month, and I know they’re all pushing for me to do it again, so I’m all for that. But obviously I would love to be a Ryder Cup captain, there’s no doubt.”
Davis Love III will be captain of the American side at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah in Illinois this September. The PGA of America hasn't named a U.S. captain for the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, but Tiger Woods threw his support behind Couples in a post on TigerWoods.com in December.

I've heard people question whether Fred would be a good Ryder Cup captain, and I just don't get it. I think that Fred is a great captain. Whether it's The Presidents Cup or the Ryder Cup, it doesn't matter.
The way he keeps us loose and how much fun we have -- it's just great to play for him. He's a lot more competitive than people realize. He just doesn't show it. He shows it with us around, but the public doesn't see it.
--By Paul Mahoney  
