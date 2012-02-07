News
Tweets from Tiger Woods's Pebble Beach press conference
Golf.com's David Dusek live-tweeted Tiger Woods's press conference at Pebble Beach. Read about what Tiger said below.
Tiger says he played Spyglass yesterday and liked how fast the course played.
Tiger on why he is such a good front runner: "if you make a few mistakes it's alright ... Not too often did I shoot over par with the lead."
— David Dusek (@DavidDusek) February 7, 2012Since the FRYS.com, tiger says he's a lot better, health is MUCH better. Can train more, practice as much as he likes. No more ball counts.
Tiger says he is far better at managing his game than he was 10 years ago. As a player, he's adapted.
Why play Pebble this year? Tiger says schedule hasn't fit in the past. Celebrity element makes it different. Can be distracting.
Sunday at Abu Dhabi: "Sunday was my bad day ball striking-wise, and it really wasn't that bad." He's excited about how good his bad day was.
Tiger admits that he gets sore from bending down to pick up the kids. "They're not that tall yet."
On Romo: "He's a gifted athlete & one of those guy who can do whatever he wants to do...He understands how to play&can really move the ball"
Romo was going to be given a +3, but Tiger says, "That's BS". He's psyched Romo will play from the forward tees.
Tiger says coming back from his break before Abu Dhabi and almost winning was big. Longest healthy break in a while. Lots of good practice.
Tiger on belly putters: "I've never fan of it" Talked with Peter Dawson about rewording rules to make guys swing the club.
Tiger says he doesn't appreciate the game more these days, but does appreciate being healthy more.
Asked Tiger about greens. He said his stroke changes, becomes more poppy, even thou he doesn't want it to. Second nature on Poa.
"When I first came out here, I was the only guy in the gym." Then Vijay started. Tiger says someday golf will get a Bo Jackson.
