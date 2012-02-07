Truth & Rumors: Chopra aces Nos. 7 and 17 in Pebble practice round

Put your next drink on Daniel Chopra’s tab, and make it a double.

In his practice round for the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Monday, Chopra aced the par-3 seventh and then aced the par-3 17th. The San Jose Mercury News has the story:

The Swede aced not only the world famous par-3 seventh hole but also the historic 17th in preparation for the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, which starts Thursday.

According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of a touring pro making a hole-in-one are 3,000 to 1. The odds of making two aces in the same round are 67 million to 1.

On No. 7, he used a 52 degree wedge from 102 yards. On the 176-yard 17th, site of Tom Watson's chip-in in the 1982 U.S. Open and Jack Nicklaus' 1-iron in the 1972 U.S. Open, Chopra used a 7-iron.

Clay Carpenter, 48, of Springtown said he is recovering from a punctured femoral artery and massive blood loss. He said the brawl broke out when his group of three tried to play through the group in front of them.

"People get in arguments every day on every golf course in America," Carpenter said. "But 99.9 percent of the time no one takes it this far."

The brawl broke out about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Golf Club at the Resort on Eagle Mountain Lake.

Grisham said that a foursome was playing on hole No. 13 and that the three golfers behind them, believing that the four were playing too slow, wanted to play through.

Carpenter said a course marshal instructed the four to allow the three to play through, and that's when the "gentleman's game" turned ugly.

As the golfers were fighting, Carpenter said, he was on top of another man when he was stabbed with the golf club shaft.

Rory McIlroy may be fine-tuning his game ahead of an assault on the Dubai Desert Classic this week, but he still found time to pose for a few holiday snaps with the missus.

The Northern Irishman was joined on his practice round at the Emirates Golf Club on Tuesday by girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, the women's world No 4 tennis player.

Sport's golden couple have been spotted together at various locations around the globe in recent months as they try to snatch some time together amid their busy schedules.

(Credit: David Cannon, Getty Images)

Only way to make the patriots defeat feel better.Going to play Augusta National the next 2 days with my dad. Gonna be unreal. #hellofriends — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) February 7, 2012