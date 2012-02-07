Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Chopra aces Nos. 7 and 17 in Pebble practice round

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Feb. 7, 2012 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Put your next drink on Daniel Chopra’s tab, and make it a double.
In his practice round for the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Monday, Chopra aced the par-3 seventh and then aced the par-3 17th. The San Jose Mercury News has the story:

The Swede aced not only the world famous par-3 seventh hole but also the historic 17th in preparation for the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, which starts Thursday.
According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of a touring pro making a hole-in-one are 3,000 to 1. The odds of making two aces in the same round are 67 million to 1.
On No. 7, he used a 52 degree wedge from 102 yards. On the 176-yard 17th, site of Tom Watson's chip-in in the 1982 U.S. Open and Jack Nicklaus' 1-iron in the 1972 U.S. Open, Chopra used a 7-iron.
Afterward, Chopra went down the street to play Cypress Point. Yup, it’s good to be a Tour pro.   Man stabbed with club shaft in ‘slow play’ brawl at Texas courseThe Fort-Worth Star Telegram reports on a scary brawl at a Fort Worth golf course that left one man “close to death.”
Clay Carpenter, 48, of Springtown said he is recovering from a punctured femoral artery and massive blood loss. He said the brawl broke out when his group of three tried to play through the group in front of them.
"People get in arguments every day on every golf course in America," Carpenter said. "But 99.9 percent of the time no one takes it this far."
According to police spokesman Terry Grisham, the fight started when a threesome on the course thought the foursome in front of them were playing too slow.
The brawl broke out about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Golf Club at the Resort on Eagle Mountain Lake.
Grisham said that a foursome was playing on hole No. 13 and that the three golfers behind them, believing that the four were playing too slow, wanted to play through.
Carpenter said a course marshal instructed the four to allow the three to play through, and that's when the "gentleman's game" turned ugly.
As the golfers were fighting, Carpenter said, he was on top of another man when he was stabbed with the golf club shaft.
Caroline Wozniacki follows Rory McIlroy during Dubai practice roundYou know how it is with these power couples. If they want to see each other, they have to meet at the workplace. So tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki joined her boyfriend Rory McIlroy for a practice round Monday at the Dubai Desert Classic. The Daily Mail (UK) has the story:
Rory McIlroy may be fine-tuning his game ahead of an assault on the Dubai Desert Classic this week, but he still found time to pose for a few holiday snaps with the missus.
The Northern Irishman was joined on his practice round at the Emirates Golf Club on Tuesday by girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, the women's world No 4 tennis player.
Sport's golden couple have been spotted together at various locations around the globe in recent months as they try to snatch some time together amid their busy schedules.
Rory_caroline_forweb (Credit: David Cannon, Getty Images) Tweet of the Day

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More