News
SI Golf Ranking: Rory reclaims top spot amidst major shakeups
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. This ranking aims to be an of-the-moment measure of who’s playing the best right now. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below.
RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK)
1. Rory McIlroy (117, 4, 2) - Last three finishes: 2, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T11, Dubai World Championship; 1, Hong Kong Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 2
2. Luke Donald (111, 5, 1) - Last three finishes: T48, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T12, JBWere Masters; 3, Dubai World Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 1
T3. Webb Simpson (89, 0, 4) - Last three finishes: T8, Waste Management Phoenix Open; T38, Sony Open; T3, Hyundai Tournament of Champions- Official World Golf Ranking: 6
T3. Kyle Stanley (89, 5, NR) - Last three finishes: 1, Waste Management Phoenix Open; 2, Farmers Insurance Open; MC, Humana Challenge- Official World Golf Ranking: 52
5. Lee Westwood (63, 0, 3) - Last three finishes: T12, Qatar Masters; T17, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; 1, Thailand Golf Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 3
6. Steve Stricker (58, 0, 5) - Last three finishes: T38, Sony Open; 1, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; 16, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 5
7. Branden Grace (53, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T47, Qatar Masters; MC, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; 1, Volvo Golf Champions- Official World Golf Ranking: 91
8. Johnson Wagner (48, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T55, Waste Management Phoenix Open; T2, Humana Challenge; 1, Sony Open- Official World Golf Ranking: 73
9. Sergio Garcia (28, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T5, Qatar Masters; T12, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T24, Thailand Golf Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 16
10. Brandt Snedeker (26, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T50, Waste Management Phoenix Open; 1, Farmers Insurance Open; T8, Humana Challenge- Official World Golf Rank: 15 Others receiving votes: Tiger Woods (23)Paul Lawrie (1, 21)Charl Schwartzel (19)Martin Kaymer (15)Keegan Bradley (14)Jason Day (12)Mark Wilson (12)Robert Rock (11)Bill Haas (7)Harrison Frazar (5)Ben Crane (3)Adam Scott (2)Spencer Levin (1)John Rollins (1)Bubba Watson (1)
RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK)
1. Rory McIlroy (117, 4, 2) - Last three finishes: 2, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T11, Dubai World Championship; 1, Hong Kong Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 2
2. Luke Donald (111, 5, 1) - Last three finishes: T48, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T12, JBWere Masters; 3, Dubai World Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 1
T3. Webb Simpson (89, 0, 4) - Last three finishes: T8, Waste Management Phoenix Open; T38, Sony Open; T3, Hyundai Tournament of Champions- Official World Golf Ranking: 6
T3. Kyle Stanley (89, 5, NR) - Last three finishes: 1, Waste Management Phoenix Open; 2, Farmers Insurance Open; MC, Humana Challenge- Official World Golf Ranking: 52
5. Lee Westwood (63, 0, 3) - Last three finishes: T12, Qatar Masters; T17, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; 1, Thailand Golf Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 3
6. Steve Stricker (58, 0, 5) - Last three finishes: T38, Sony Open; 1, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; 16, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 5
7. Branden Grace (53, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T47, Qatar Masters; MC, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; 1, Volvo Golf Champions- Official World Golf Ranking: 91
8. Johnson Wagner (48, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T55, Waste Management Phoenix Open; T2, Humana Challenge; 1, Sony Open- Official World Golf Ranking: 73
9. Sergio Garcia (28, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T5, Qatar Masters; T12, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T24, Thailand Golf Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 16
10. Brandt Snedeker (26, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T50, Waste Management Phoenix Open; 1, Farmers Insurance Open; T8, Humana Challenge- Official World Golf Rank: 15 Others receiving votes: Tiger Woods (23)Paul Lawrie (1, 21)Charl Schwartzel (19)Martin Kaymer (15)Keegan Bradley (14)Jason Day (12)Mark Wilson (12)Robert Rock (11)Bill Haas (7)Harrison Frazar (5)Ben Crane (3)Adam Scott (2)Spencer Levin (1)John Rollins (1)Bubba Watson (1)
More From the Web
Recommended by