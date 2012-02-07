Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
Golfer's Glossary: A golfers-only dictionary from Golf Magazine

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Feb. 7, 2012
Golfer's Glossary: A golfers-only dictionary from Golf Magazine

At Golf Magazine, we've been collecting new words we hear on the course and compiling them in our "Golfer's Glossary." We need your help. Please send your glossary suggestion along with your name and address to editor@golf.com. If your word is picked for the Golfer's Glossary, we'll send you a Golf Magazine hat. Thanks! A Abominable Snowman noun a nine on your scorecard, worse than a snowman '8' Snowman2 Afraid of the Dark adj. a putt that won't go in the hole Aiming Fluid noun  beer Beer Alec Guinness noun a shot that's O.B. Wan Kenobi Amelia Earhart noun a tee shot that looks great taking off and then just disappears Amelia Army Golf noun when your tee shots go left, right, left B Beagle noun when you hit a par 5 in two or drive a par 4 -- and then three-putt. You've missed your eagle, blown the birdie, feel like you've made a bogey, and end up with a dog of a par. Bernie Madoff noun a great lie and a lot of green to work with Madoff Botox noun an unfortunate lip-out Bootyism noun the philosophy Tiger Woods renounced to return to Buddhism Bootyism C Carl noun course superintendent, inspired by Carl Spackler, from Caddyshack Captain Kirk noun a wayward shot that goes where no ball has ever gone before Capjamestkirk Christmas Present noun a ball that lands under a tree Concheat verb to concede a putt that your buddy has no chance of making in exchange for him conceding a putt that you have no chance of making (e.g., "He concheated the breaking 6-footer") Condie noun making par after bouncing your drive off a fairway home (e.g., "His drive hit that condominium, but he still made par") Cuban Putt noun putt that stopped just short of the hole (i.e., needed one more revolution) Castro D Daisy Duke noun a shot that is a thing of beauty from out of the hazard Danny DeVito noun a nasty little 5-footer Devito Dick Van Patten noun picking up your ball when "eight is enough" Dollar Menu noun a guy who shortchanges his caddie Happymeal E Elephant's Butt noun a drive that's high and stinky G Get the Waitress verb telling your approach shot to "Check, please!" Green Monster noun someone who gets belligerent on the course Green With Implants noun false front J James Joyce noun a putt that's impossible to read Joyce2Jose Maria noun time to reload (i.e, "I loth a ball") L Lardage noun yardage you give when your buddy's been hitting his shots fat (i.e., you find the yardage, add 10-20 yards to it and give him the "lardage")   Laurel and Hardy noun following a thin shot with a fat one Laurel Luca Brasi noun wayward tee shot that now sleeps with the fishes M Marlboro Country noun where wayward drives land Marlboro Men's Warehouse noun when your partner sticks his approach (i.e., "You're going to like the way you look")   Milk Carton noun a tee shot that goes missing in the woods Milkcarton Mother-in-Law noun a shot that looked good leaving Mulligone noun a mulligan that's worse than the first one O Ocho Stinko noun Scoring an 8 on a hole O.J. Simpson verb Getting away with one P Pete Rose Haircut noun divot out of the rough Peterose Press Secretary noun the guy in your foursome who keeps track of bets Pole Dancer noun a shot that hits the flagstick Popeye noun a shot with some extra backspin, or "spin-age" R Run a Red Light verb pounding a putt way past the hole S Saddam noun a ball buried and hidden in a bunker Sammy Hagar noun the guy who fills out your foursome when a regular can't make it Hagar Slot-Machine Start noun 7-7-7 Snooki noun a sure thing under 5 feet Snooki Son-in-Law Shot noun OK, but not quite what you had in mind Sunken Treasure noun a ProV1 found in a water hazard T Toyota noun a chip or a putt that you can't stop from rolling U USGA noun Ugly Shot, Go Again V Vijay Single noun A surly guy who joins your threesome on the first tee because nobody else wants to play with him Vijay W Wallflower noun a ball on the edge of the green Wild, Wild West noun when everyone makes double on a par 4—too many six-shooters Willie Nelson noun a very high drive White Castle Putt noun a slider Slider

