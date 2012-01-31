News
SI Golf Ranking: Tiger sneaks into top 10
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below.
RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK)
1. Luke Donald (142, 10, 1) - Last three finishes: T48, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T12, JBWere Masters; 3, Dubai World Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 1
2. Rory McIlroy (140, 5, 2) - Last three finishes: 2, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T11, Dubai World Championship; 1, Hong Kong Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 2
3. Lee Westwood (88, 0, 3) - Last three finishes: T17, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; 1, Thailand Golf Championship; 29, Dubai World Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 3
4. Webb Simpson (84, 0, 4) - Last three finishes: T38, Sony Open; T3, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; T13, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 6
5. Steve Stricker (67, 0, 5) - Last three finishes: T38, Sony Open; 1, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; 16, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 5
6. Charl Schwartzel (64, 0, 6) - Last three finishes: T17, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; 5, Volvo Golf Champions; MC, Joburg Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 8
7. Keegan Bradley (41, 0, 7) - Last three finishes: T22, Farmers Insurance Open; T13, Sony Open; 16, Hyundai Tournament of Champions - Official World Golf Ranking: 29
8. Martin Kaymer (32, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: T103, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; T11, Dubai World Championship; 8, Nedbank Golf Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 4
9. Nick Watney (31, 0, 9) - Last three finishes: T60, Farmers Insurance Open; T12, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; 18, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Rank: 14
10. Tiger Woods (26, 0, 10) - Last three finishes: T3, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; 1, Chevron World Challenge; 3, Australian Open - Official World Golf Rank: 17 Others receiving votes: Branden Grace (22)Brandt Snedecker (21)Adam Scott (16)Johnson Wagner (12)Robert Rock (10)Jason Day (9)Sergio Garcia (8)K.J. Choi (4)Bill Haas (4)Mark Wilson (4)
