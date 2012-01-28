Tiger Woods tied for lead after three rounds in Abu Dhabi

Tiger Woods fired a six-under 66 in the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship to get to 11 under for the tournament. He's tied for the lead with England's Robert Rock.

Woods hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 greens in regulation and had 30 putts. He shot 32 on the back nine with four birdies, including one on the par-5 18th.

Rory McIlroy shot a four-under 68 and is tied for third with Peter Hanson, Francesco Molinari and Paul Lawrie.

Woods won his own event, the limited-field Chevron World Challenge, in December, but he hasn't had a full-field victory since November of 2009, when he won the Australian Masters.

(Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)