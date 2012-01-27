Tiger Woods moves up leaderboard in Abu Dhabi

Tiger Woods moved into a tie for third place at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Friday, making five birdies and two bogeys on the way to a three-under 69 and a five-under total.

Woods hit six of 14 fairways and 13 greens in regulation but had just 28 putts, seven fewer than Thursday's total.

Rory McIlroy shot even-par 72 and is tied with Woods at five under. The third member of their marquee group, No. 1-ranked Luke Donald, also shot 72 and is one under.

Woods won his own event, the limited-field Chevron World Challenge, in December, but he hasn't had a full-field victory since November of 2009, when he won the Australian Masters.

Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark shot five-under 67 to take the lead at seven under.

Photo: Arwan Naamani/AFP/Getty Images