Truth & Rumors: Injuries knock Tebow out of Pebble Beach, Ben Crane's new video, Bubba Watson's pink driver
Those looking forward to some Tebowing on the greens at Pebble Beach are going to be disappointed. According to Golf Channel's Ryan Ballengee, Tebow will not be participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am due to injuries sustained in the Broncos' playoff game against New England.
Tebow suffered injuries to the chest and ribs during the game against the Patriots, reportedly including torn rib cartilage and bruised lungs. The former Florida Gator would not have played in the AFC Championship game had the Broncos won.Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still committed to the event, as is Bill Belichick. Crane's other favorite sportBen Crane and his helmet have finally returned to let us know he has a lot left in the tank ...on the uneven bars.
"Due to the injuries, it looks like he's a no-go," Tournament Director Steve Worthy said.
It’s not all pommel horses and floor routines, though. For every 100,000 views, Farmers Insurance will donate $1,000 to charity, and up to $5,000, on behalf of Crane. Pretty in PinkWhile Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and other TaylorMade stars are sporting white drivers, and Rickie Fowler seems to have bright orange everything, Bubba Watson is trumping them all with his new pink Ping G20 driver. Every drive Bubba bombs with his pink hardware will help his new charity, “Bubba and Friends Drive to a Million.” Watson’s personal website has the details:
Last year, he dubbed himself Bubba Long – averaging 315 yards per drive on the PGA Tour. This year, he's Bubba Long in Pink.PING will donate $300 for the first 300 drives measuring 300 or more yards in 2012 to help Bubba reach the $1 million mark and has already contributed $10,000 to the effort. According to Golf Channel, Watson had 483 drives of more than 300 yards last season. Golf photographer Allan Henry tweeted an image of the driver, and it’s safe to say it will be hard to miss. No word yet on whether the General Lee will also be getting a new paint job. Tweet of the Day
PING will be with Bubba every step of the way – especially on the tee box – as he drives toward his goal of $1 million while relying on his custom-painted, matte-pink finish PING G20 driver and pink True Temper Grafalloy Bi-Matrix shaft.
@bubbawatson WHAT IS THAT DRIVER?!? You really are a big fan of mine! Thank you hahah
— Paula Creamer (@ThePCreamer) January 24, 2012
