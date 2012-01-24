SI Golf Ranking: Donald holds onto No. 1
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below.
RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK)
1. Luke Donald (147, 12, 1) - Last three finishes: T12, JBWere Masters; 3, Dubai World Championship; 7, Nedbank Golf Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 1
2. Rory McIlroy (135, 2, 2) - Last three finishes: T11, Dubai World Championship; 1, Hong Kong Open; T4, WGC-HSBC Champions - Official World Golf Ranking: 3
3. Lee Westwood (109, 0, 3) - Last three finishes: 1, Thailand Golf Championship; 29, Dubai World Championship; 1, Nedbank Golf Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 2
4. Webb Simpson (99, 0, 4) - Last three finishes: T38, Sony Open; T3, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; T13, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 6
5. Steve Stricker (71, 0, 5) - Last three finishes: T38, Sony Open; 1, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; 16, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 5
6. Charl Schwartzel (70, 0, 6) - Last three finishes: 5, Volvo Golf Champions; MC, Joburg Open; 2, Thailand Golf Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 8
7. Keegan Bradley (46, 0, 7) - Last three finishes: T13, Sony Open; 16, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; 17, Chevron World Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 30
8. Nick Watney (37, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: T12, Hyundai Tournament of Champions; 18, Chevron World Challenge; T4, Australian Open - Official World Golf Rank: 12
9. Martin Kaymer (27, 0, 9) - Last three finishes: T11, Dubai World Championship; 8, Nedbank Golf Challenge; 1, WGC-HSBC Champions - Official World Golf Ranking: 4
10. Adam Scott (25, 0, 10) - Last three finishes: T4, Australian PGA Championship; T4, Australian Open; T11, WGC-HSBC Champions - Official World Golf Ranking: 7 Others receiving votes: Branden Grace (11, 1, Not Ranked)Tiger Woods (10) Jason Day (9)Johnson Wagner (7) Bill Haas (5)Sergio Garcia (4)Matt Kuchar (4)Aaron Baddeley (3)K.J. Choi (3) Mark Wilson (3)