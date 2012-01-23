Tweets of the Week: Bubba buys the General Lee, Porta-potty accident, Tiger's chat and more

Bubba Watson attended the Barrett-Jackson classic car auction this week, and he made a pretty big purchase. Watson bid $110,000 for the original General Lee car used in the opening scene of the Dukes of Hazzard TV show. You can see Watson make the winning bid here.

And, yes, the horn does work ...

The horn last night & the monkey in the back is @ChasityBowles #Lee1twitvid.com/PE6VB — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) January 22, 2012

Tiger vs. HankThe feud of 2011 was Tiger vs. Stevie. Now 2012 is shaping up to be the year of Tiger vs. Hank. Last week Haney responded to critics who claim that he's capitalizing on Woods's fame by releasing the book right before the Masters.

Golf books r always released either right before The Masters. Christmas, or Fathers Day which is the US Open, publisher decides that part

— Hank Haney (@HankDHaney) January 22, 2012

Blown over How strong were the winds on Saturday at the Humana Challenge? This strong ...

Caddie of one of my am partners was in a port a potty when it blew over. He was stuck and was lucky that people were there to help himlol

— Kris Blanks (@krisblanks) January 21, 2012

Braaaaaaains ... Tiger Woods answered questions from his followers on Friday. You can get a full recap here, but this was my favorite ...

Brains in Thailand, haven't had it since RT @hWAM_lebard What are some of the craziest things (to a Westerner) that you have ever eaten?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

GMac and Westwood call it And finally, Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood nailed the winners for the NFL playoffs.

@Graeme_McDowell I like the giants and the patriots gmac!

— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 22, 2012