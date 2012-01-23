Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Phil Mickelson to skip WGC-Accenture Match Play

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Jan. 23, 2012 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Following his tie for 49th place at the Humana Challenge, Phil Mickelson announced that he would be skipping next month’s WGC-Accenture Match Play. Alex Miceli has the story:

Mickelson, playing in the Humana Challenge for the first time in five years, has a conflict with his children’s spring break and, as in the past, will take the week off to vacation with his three children and wife, Amy, during the Feb. 22-26 Match Play.
“I'm going to end up missing the Match Play this year as we're going to go on a family trip,” Mickelson, No. 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking, said Sunday after completing his third round here. “So as I miss that tournament, it was easier to add this one, too.”
Those wanting more of Lefty won’t have to look hard to find him. Mickelson will be making his rounds on the West Coast over the next few weeks, playing the Farmers Insurance Open, Waste Management Phoenix Open, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and Northern Trust Open before taking a week off with the family for a little R&R. Coming to America Chubby Chandler may have lost his brightest star in Rory McIlroy, but that hasn’t deterred ISM’s head honcho from seeking out new talent. Expect many of those new clients to bleed red, white and blue. While speaking with Golf Talk Central, Chandler stated that he would sign more American players this year than Europeans. 
Chandler recently set up shop in South Florida, ISM’s new American base, and has signed Peter Uihlein and Ben An in the last two months alone.  Rex Hoggard of Golf Talk Central is also reporting that Steve Zika will take the lead on ISM’s descent into the American talent pool: 
GTC has confirmed through various sources that Steve Zika, a longtime tour representative for Ping, will be ISM’s American front-man. 
Zika was with Ping for a dozen years and worked with the company’s PGA Tour team since 2001. It was during this time that Zika fostered a relationship with Lee Westwood, No. 2 in the World Golf Ranking and a longtime member of Chandler’s stable.
Bubba gets a new ride Contrary to what Christina Kim thinks, Bubba Watson apparently can have it all. This past weekend, Watson became the proud new owner of the original General Lee car from the “Dukes of Hazzard.” While at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., Bubba tweeted a photo of the legendary vehicle:  

Roughly five hours later, Watson sent out a follow-up tweet, exclaiming, “Just got my dream car!!!” 
Never one to shy away from the send button, Bubba has since continued to tweet about his new prized possession, including this picture of him gassing up the General: 

Watson has also contacted Notorious Whips with plans of customizing the classic Dodge Charger, including a complete restore of the inside. 
And before you even ask, yes, the horn still works. 

All in all, the General Lee set Bubba back a mere $110,000. Not too shabby considering he owns a watch worth more than four times that. Hey Bubba, just make sure you keep an eye out for RoscoeTweet of the Day 

 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More