Tiger Woods tweets on Romo's game, eating brains and the new Batman movie

Tiger Woods took a break from working on his game Friday to answer some questions from fans on Twitter. What did we learn? He's fit and ready for the new season. He's still working on a putting tip from Steve Stricker. And he ate brains one time while in Thailand.

Here are more highlights from Woods's chat ...

Preparing like any other event, Sean and I working efficiently RT @The_Real_McFIy5m what's hardest part about preparing for the season?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

Yes! Ready to go RT @garyianlawrence6m well the big question is : are you fit??

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

No more lessons, still working on what he told me to do RT @DCGiesII How is the putting? Any more lessons from Stricker?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

I know he can shoot in the 60s, a matter of shooting them when it counts RT @jmoore15203 does Romo have a shot at qualifying for the Open

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

RT @PaulAzinger Byron Nelson said they're 2 kinds of plyers those that need to knw a little, those that need to knw it all. Whch 1 r U, Why?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

The latter, how are going to fix something if you don't know what's wrong? RT @PaulAzinger — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

Brains in Thailand, haven't had it since RT @hWAM_lebard What are some of the craziest things (to a Westerner) that you have ever eaten?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

Natural progression of golf, look at how ball has changed RT @RideTheKtrain should more be done to limit the impact of technology over skill

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

1 thing you learn at S: time mgt RT @PRodgersGolf I'm a freshman on the Stanford golf team. Whats your advice on getting to the next level.

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

I met him already, Nelson Mandela RT @slickg720 what is one celebrity you would love to meet but haven't yet?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

Absolutely, probably more! New Justice League Doom coming out soon too RT @slickg720 are you as pumped as me about the dark knight rises?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

Green man dancing in Flint, Michigan RT @mickmilligan what was the funniest or craziest thing you've seen from someone in the gallery?

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012

Signing off now, thanks a lot. Back to the putting green.

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2012