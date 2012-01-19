Report: Tiger Woods calls ex-coach's book 'unprofessional'

Tiger Woods criticized former coach Hank Haney for writing a book about their time together in an interview with ESPN.

"I think it's unprofessional and very disappointing," Woods told ESPN.com in a telephone interview, "especially because it's someone I worked with and trusted as a friend.

"There have been other one-sided books about me, and I think people understand that this book is about money. I'm not going to waste my time reading it."

The Big Miss is golf history. I observed greatestness and am asked about it all the time. I wanted to share it in a fair and honest way.

— Hank Haney (@HankDHaney) January 19, 2012

Haney announced earlier this month that he had written a book called "The Big Miss" about his six years working as Woods’s coach from 2004 until after the 2010 Masters. During their time together, Woods got married, had two children, and won six major championships. His personal life also became the subject of a worldwide sex scandal following a car accident in late 2009 and subsequent revelations of infidelity.Haney responded on Twitter shortly after Woods's comments were published.

"The Big Miss" is scheduled to be published March 27, one week before the Masters. PHOTOS: Tiger's Life in Pictures PHOTOS: Tiger's Major Championships PHOTOS: Tiger's SI Covers (Photo: Matt Sullivan/Reuters)