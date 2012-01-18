News
Truth & Rumors: Kuchar signs with Grey Goose
Tour nice-guy Matt Kuchar is the newest brand ambassador for Grey Goose, the same vodka that caused Retief Goosen to miss a tee time at Riviera pro-am a few years back. Kuchar will serve as the official spokesperson for the Grey Goose golf program and will make an appearance on the premier episode of the new "Grey Goose 19th Hole," which will air on January 26th on the Golf Channel. Kuchar will also represent the brand in a number of ways including hosting meet-and-greet sessions at PGA Tour events and helping to develop Grey Goose Collection golf apparel.
"As a longtime fan of GREY GOOSE off the course, I am really excited about joining the family and representing the World's Best Tasting Vodka as an official spokesperson," said Kuchar. "I am proud to be aligned with GREY GOOSE as the leading super-premium vodka brand continues its longstanding tradition in golf."According to Kuchar's agent, Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management, the match with Grey Goose is a natural one that speaks loudly for the Georgia Tech alum's marketability.
"They want Matt to be the face of the brand and he's very excited about it. When Matt first came out on Tour he was tagged as a future superstar and he wasn't able to exploit his full potential right away. He's a hard worker and has become one of the best players in the world and a lot of people respect him for it. You'd have a hard time finding anyone on Tour or anywhere else who has a bad word to say about Matt. As a result he's a very marketable athlete."Trump giving up on Scottish golf resort? After all the hubbub surrounding Trump's development of a potential billion dollar golf resort near Aberdeen, Scotland, it now looks like the Donald might be giving up on the project after all. According to Severin Carrel of The Guardian, the massive project, which was to include a five-star hotel, luxury villas, houses, timeshare apartments, and a second golf course, is being threatened by an offshore wind farm. In place of the development, the resort would simply feature the original golf course, which is set to open this summer, and a small, temporary clubhouse which would later be replaced with a luxury building. In a statement issued from his New York headquarters, Trump said:
"All further plans for future development, including the hotel, are now on hold until the Scottish government makes a decision on the application for the European offshore wind deployment centre submitted by Vattenfall and Areg [Aberdeen renewable energy group]. If the north-east of Scotland is serious about tourism and creating a global golf destination it cannot allow the coastline to be ruined by an ugly industrial park (11 64-storey test turbines) directly off the shoreline."Some believe Trump might be using the wind farm as an excuse to free himself from a project that is now economically unfeasible. Back in June he admitted that he had to delay construction due to the economic recession and even said, "the world has crashed." David Milne, a property owner in the area who has resisted selling to Trump, recently said:
"I firmly believe he is just trying to sell. The planning permission he gained [for the clubhouse] was the final piece to increase the sale value of the golf course. That is the only reason they bothered going for it. The course is not selling as well as he thought. He has only sold 3,000 rounds of golf, and that's less than a month's worth of golfing after months of intensive marketing. He hasn't got the money, no investors are interested, and he is going to cut his losses and run."Nobody in Trump's organization has commented, so it's anyone's guess if and when the development will be completed. Tweet of the Day
