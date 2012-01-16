Tiger Woods to partner with Tony Romo at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tiger Woods will play alongside Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo when he makes his PGA Tour season debut at Pebble Beach next month, according to ESPN.

An ESPN "source" confirmed that Woods will partner with Romo at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, confirming a rumor that had been swirling for weeks. Woods and Romo will compete together as a two-man team, while Tiger's scores will also count toward an individual PGA Tour title. The tournament will be held Feb. 9-12.

D.A. Points and actor Bill Murray are the defending champions in the team event, while Points also won the PGA Tour title in 2011.

Woods hasn't played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am since tying for 12th place in 2002. He won the event in 2000 after dramatically rallying from a seven-shot deficit in the final round. Pebble Beach was also the site of what is arguably Woods's most dominant major championship victory -- a 15-stroke blowout later that same year at the 2000 U.S. Open.

Romo played in the 2010 and 2011 events, partnering with John Daly on each occassion.

Woods figures to be one of the central stories at Pebble this year, as the former No. 1 attempts to recapture the form that made him the most dominant golfer of the last decade -- and possibly in the history of the sport. After his play unraveled following a 2009 sex scandal and injuries to his neck and left knee, Woods went more than two years without a victory before winning the Chevron World Challenge in December, his final event of 2011. Woods lost his No. 1 ranking early in 2011 and is currently 25th.

While Pebble will mark Woods's domestic debut, he will offcially kick off his 2012 season on Jan. 26 at the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)