Truth & Rumors: Haney won't 'tell all' about Tiger; Sergio is poker star

Journalist Thomas Bonk runs a Q&A on his personal blog with Golf Digest columnist Jaime Diaz, the ghost writer behind Hank Haney's upcoming Tiger book. Diaz says it's not a "tell-all," but that readers will still learn more about the former No. 1 player in the world.

1: Is this an important book? Diaz: "I think Tiger is golf history. Because Tiger has been so private and there’s been such a tremendous pent-up curiosity about him, that naturally gets a lot of attention. And having a better understanding of Tiger Woods is compelling." 2: What’s Hank’s motivation, do you think? Diaz: "Hank is a very sensitive guy who was always very tuned to the way he was portrayed as Tiger’s coach. I think he wanted to have his own voice as what he knows to be the truth. And I’ll say this, from my part, he couldn’t have been more cooperative and he couldn’t have tried harder." 3. Your reaction to the fact that this is not a ‘tell-all’ book? Diaz: "I didn’t feel frustrated at all with the subject matter not going places it could have gone. It concerns itself with golf areas. Look, Hank was a very influential guy with Tiger in person. It’s a golf book primarily and you can’t separate golfer from golf personality." 4. Is there another Hank book coming, something more controversial? Diaz: "I don’t think he held back. He emptied the void. He completely covered his six years with Tiger. And, honestly, he roots for Tiger." 5. Did you discover something about Tiger that you didn’t expect? Diaz: "Doing the book made me appreciate Tiger’s great motivation because I started to understand just how difficult it is to be as good as he is. He’s not Superman. He’s human. He’s got golf issues and he needs to work on them, that’s what Hank had to address when working with him. To be really great, you have to work diligently and overcome them. While he’s gifted, he still had to prepare himself like any golfer. His greatness has been taken for granted in terms of people saying it’s all been easy for him."

From under the gun, Spanish professional golfer Sergio Garcia raised to 25,000. William Luciano was in the cutoff seat and reraised all in. Play got back to Garcia and he called all in for 232,000 total. Here's what we saw.

Garcia: {A-Clubs}{J-Diamonds} Luciano: {Q-Hearts}{Q-Spades}

The flop paired Garcia when the {J-Clubs}{3-Clubs}{2-Clubs} fell, but it wasn't the pair he was hoping for in order to allow him to take the lead against Luciano. Still, Garcia did add a club flush to really pick up some outs in the hand.

The turn was black, but it was a spade with the {9-Spades}. Garcia was now looking for a club, an ace or a jack to win the pot and stay alive.

The river completed the board with the {K-Diamonds} and Garcia had whiffed. He was eliminated on the hand while Luciano stacked up to around 700,000 in chips.