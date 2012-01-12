Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Haney won't 'tell all' about Tiger; Sergio is poker star

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Thu Jan. 12, 2012 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Journalist Thomas Bonk runs a Q&A on his personal blog with Golf Digest columnist Jaime Diaz, the ghost writer behind Hank Haney's upcoming Tiger book. Diaz says it's not a "tell-all," but that readers will still learn more about the former No. 1 player in the world.

1: Is this an important book? Diaz: "I think Tiger is golf history. Because Tiger has been so private and there’s been such a tremendous pent-up curiosity about him, that naturally gets a lot of attention. And having a better understanding of Tiger Woods is compelling." 2: What’s Hank’s motivation, do you think? Diaz: "Hank is a very sensitive guy who was always very tuned to the way he was portrayed as Tiger’s coach. I think he wanted to have his own voice as what he knows to be the truth. And I’ll say this, from my part, he couldn’t have been more cooperative and he couldn’t have tried harder." 3. Your reaction to the fact that this is not a ‘tell-all’ book? Diaz: "I didn’t feel frustrated at all with the subject matter not going places it could have gone. It concerns itself with golf areas. Look, Hank was a very influential guy with Tiger in person. It’s a golf book primarily and you can’t separate golfer from golf personality." 4. Is there another Hank book coming, something more controversial? Diaz: "I don’t think he held back. He emptied the void. He completely covered his six years with Tiger. And, honestly, he roots for Tiger." 5. Did you discover something about Tiger that you didn’t expect? Diaz: "Doing the book made me appreciate Tiger’s great motivation because I started to understand just how difficult it is to be as good as he is. He’s not Superman. He’s human. He’s got golf issues and he needs to work on them, that’s what Hank had to address when working with him. To be really great, you have to work diligently and overcome them. While he’s gifted, he still had to prepare himself like any golfer. His greatness has been taken for granted in terms of people saying it’s all been easy for him."
Sergio Garcia wins $35,000 at poker tournamentGiven that Sergio Garcia made headlines in 2010 by taking a two-month golf break to pursue a few off-course hobbies (here's a refresher), few golf fans will be surprised to learn that the Spaniard popped up this week in a professional poker tournament. Garcia was one of 1,072 players competing in the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure at the Atlantis Resort and Casino in the Bahamas. El Nino was eliminated on the fifth day of competition, finishing in 51st place. And, would you believe, the tournament website has a gripping blow-by-blow account -- chock full of poker lingo! -- of exactly how Garcia went down.
From under the gun, Spanish professional golfer Sergio Garcia raised to 25,000. William Luciano was in the cutoff seat and reraised all in. Play got back to Garcia and he called all in for 232,000 total. Here's what we saw.
Garcia: {A-Clubs}{J-Diamonds} Luciano: {Q-Hearts}{Q-Spades}
The flop paired Garcia when the {J-Clubs}{3-Clubs}{2-Clubs} fell, but it wasn't the pair he was hoping for in order to allow him to take the lead against Luciano. Still, Garcia did add a club flush to really pick up some outs in the hand.
The turn was black, but it was a spade with the {9-Spades}. Garcia was now looking for a club, an ace or a jack to win the pot and stay alive.
The river completed the board with the {K-Diamonds} and Garcia had whiffed. He was eliminated on the hand while Luciano stacked up to around 700,000 in chips.
Should Garcia quit his day job and chase cards full-time? Sergio earned $35,000 for his 51st-place finish at the poker event, which was $1,489,091 less than he won in 16 PGA Tour stars in 2011. So we still expect to see Sergio tee it up this season. Tweet of the Day I From Golf Magazine's Cameron Morfit CamtweetTweet of the Day II From Bloomberg's Mike Buteau. Aspiring accountants can review the full 67-page document here. Tweet-Buteau  
  Finchem-Form

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More