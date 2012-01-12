Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Stats Incredible! Inside the numbers at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Jan. 12, 2012
Stricker3 Consecutive years Steve Stricker has been a multiple-tournament winner, the best active streak on the PGA Tour. His victory at the Tournament of Champions was the 12th of Stricker's career.
  8 Number of times Stricker has won in his last 50 starts, dating back to his win at the 2009 Crowne Plaza Invitational.
  17 Number of Hawaiian starts Stricker needed to get his first win in the Aloha State. Stricker, who famously spends his off-season in chilly Wisconsin, had played in the 50th state 16 times since 1994 before this victory. In his 17 starts, Stricker has finished in the top 10 nine times and was second at Kapalua in 2008. Stricker will be considered a favorite this week as he looks to be the first player since Ernie Els in 2003 to win back to back in Hawaii.
  9 Number of PGA Tour events Stricker has won since turning 40, behind only Vijay Singh (22), Sam Snead (17), Kenny Perry (11) and Julius Boros (10).
  100 Stricker's winning percentage when entering the final round of a 72-hole event alone in the lead -- he's 7 for 7. In fact, the only time Stricker failed to carry the outright lead to victory was at the 90-hole 2009 Bob Hope Classic, were he finished third. Stats compiled by Sal Johnson (Photo by Stan Badz/Getty Images)

