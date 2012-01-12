Stats Incredible! Inside the numbers at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions

3 Consecutive years Steve Stricker has been a multiple-tournament winner, the best active streak on the PGA Tour. His victory at the Tournament of Champions was the 12th of Stricker's career.

8 Number of times Stricker has won in his last 50 starts, dating back to his win at the 2009 Crowne Plaza Invitational.

17 Number of Hawaiian starts Stricker needed to get his first win in the Aloha State. Stricker, who famously spends his off-season in chilly Wisconsin, had played in the 50th state 16 times since 1994 before this victory. In his 17 starts, Stricker has finished in the top 10 nine times and was second at Kapalua in 2008. Stricker will be considered a favorite this week as he looks to be the first player since Ernie Els in 2003 to win back to back in Hawaii.

9 Number of PGA Tour events Stricker has won since turning 40, behind only Vijay Singh (22), Sam Snead (17), Kenny Perry (11) and Julius Boros (10).

100 Stricker's winning percentage when entering the final round of a 72-hole event alone in the lead -- he's 7 for 7. In fact, the only time Stricker failed to carry the outright lead to victory was at the 90-hole 2009 Bob Hope Classic, were he finished third. Stats compiled by Sal Johnson (Photo by Stan Badz/Getty Images)