Truth & Rumors: Lexi says she's not LPGA's headliner

Greg Stoda of the Palm Beach Post checks in with a gaggle of LPGA stars -- including Morgan Pressel, Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson -- who are excited about the tour’s expanded schedule in 2012. A modest Thompson told the Post that she's just one of many stars on the tour, not the main attraction.

And the game has an emerging star to show off in the 16-year-old Thompson, who won one LPGA event last year and plans to play 20-plus events this year. She said she doesn't worry about pressure to be a headliner for the tour.

"There are enough great golfers out here that it isn't any one person's job," she said. "I'm just looking forward to playing as often as I can, because it's what I love to do."

If you’re afraid the new leasee [sic] of the Augusta Municipal Golf Course is going to make extensive changes to the layout and alter its charming character, you can rest easy. Brian Hendry has no such plans. …

Hendry’s The Patch in Augusta LLC won the contract to lease and operate the course. Its seven-year lease (with an option for an eighth) started Jan. 1.

Hendry, who the is the chairman of The Patch in Augusta LLC and his team – director of golf Ronnie McDonald, director of operations Gwynne Chase and golf course superintendent Larry Guy – have been embraced by Patch-loving golfers.

Since losing his legs, Manley's adventures haven't been limited to golf. He also has taken on sky diving and scuba diving, and he has a new challenge awaiting him following his graduation this spring from the University of Tampa.

Manley will attempt to kayak the entire length of the Mississippi River in 100 days to benefit Wounded Warriors, which helps injured servicemen and servicewomen, and the Wheelchair Foundation, which supplies wheelchairs to those who need them in developing countries. Those organizations are also in partnership with Rotary.

"My inspiration to do the trip comes from all of the help I have been given over the years," Manley said.