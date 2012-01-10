Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Pebble Beach Pro-Am made changes for Tiger

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Jan. 10, 2012
Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle says Tiger Woods’s decision to play the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for the first time in 10 years explains recent changes to the tournament.

Woods made it official Monday: He's returning to the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am next month. This will be his first appearance in the AT&T in 10 years, and his decision vividly illustrates why tournament officials reshaped their event in June 2009.
That's when the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club replaced Poppy Hills in the rotation and when the field size was reduced from 180 pros to 156. The changes were designed to strengthen the field as a whole, no question. They also were designed, specifically, to lure back Woods.
"Without those moves, this (Woods' return) may not have happened," said Ollie Nutt, CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. "This validates we're doing the right thing."
Bloomberg says Trump didn’t get deal on NYC course The New York Times looks at the proposed deal between the city government and Donald Trump to operate Ferry Point Park Golf Course in the Bronx. The proposal would have Trump Golf run the city-built course, which is scheduled to open in 2014. 
Under the Ferry Point proposal, the company, known as Trump Golf, would pay $10 million to build a clubhouse and would pay no licensing fees the first four years of the 20-year deal. In Year 5, the company would pay the greater of $300,000 or 7 percent of annual gross revenues. The amount would rise annually, ending in Year 20 at the greater of $470,000 or 10 percent of gross revenues. Trump Golf would also be required to pay 3 percent of gross revenues generated by any other sublicensed vendors at the golf course.
Some critics are charging that Trump is getting a sweetheart deal, but Mayor Michael Bloomberg disagrees.
“I’m not sure he got a great deal,” Mr. Bloomberg said. He later added: “These are not terribly profitable things in this day and age. More golf courses are closing than opening across the country."
Stray Shots: Things we saw while wondering why people are acting like Elin Nordegren is the first rich person to ever tear down a house to build a new one… CBS Sports’ Steve Elling asked a PGA Tour official if the Tour has any problem with Sean O’Hair saying an apparent curse word in a new TaylorMade advertisement. The official hadn’t seen it yet. (Via Steve Elling’s Short Game Blog)
2012 is the year the robots will learn golf. (Via CNN
Power couple Rory McIlroy and Caroline Wozniacki had a bet on who would win a tournament first. She won. (Via The Chicago TribuneTweet of the Day Slowplay_tweet

