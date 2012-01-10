Truth & Rumors: Pebble Beach Pro-Am made changes for Tiger

Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle says Tiger Woods’s decision to play the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for the first time in 10 years explains recent changes to the tournament.

Woods made it official Monday: He's returning to the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am next month. This will be his first appearance in the AT&T in 10 years, and his decision vividly illustrates why tournament officials reshaped their event in June 2009.

That's when the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club replaced Poppy Hills in the rotation and when the field size was reduced from 180 pros to 156. The changes were designed to strengthen the field as a whole, no question. They also were designed, specifically, to lure back Woods.

"Without those moves, this (Woods' return) may not have happened," said Ollie Nutt, CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. "This validates we're doing the right thing."

