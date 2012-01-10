Tee markers big hit at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Among the biggest success stories at the 2012 Hyundai Tournament of Champions, other than Steve Stricker, are the gleaming, miniature car tee markers made especially for the event.

There's good reason why people have been drawn to the tee markers, which are an exact replica of the Equis, Hyundai's flagship luxury vehicle. The miniature cars were built in Korea under strict supervision of Hyundai, and all parts are fully functional, including doors, side mirros, hood, trunk, gas cap, steering wheel and sunroof. They were made in black and silver, and on an 18-to-1 scale.

It took three months to build the cars, at which point they were shipped to renowned jeweler, sculptor and artisan Malcolm DeMille in California, who built the vehicle platform.

A Hyundai official would not comment on the rumored value of each tiny car/marker: $1,000.

