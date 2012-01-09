Sound off: Readers' live PGA Tour Confidential

Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon EST to sound off on each of the topics discussed in this week's edition of the PGA Tour Confidential.

&amp;lt;a href=&quot;http://www.coveritlive.com/mobile.php/option=com_mobile/task=viewaltcast... _mce_href=&quot;http://www.coveritlive.com/mobile.php/option=com_mobile/task=viewaltcast... &amp;gt;PGA Tour Confidential: Hank Haney&#39;s upcoming book, Tournament of Champions at Kapalua&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;