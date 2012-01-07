Mickelson to play Palm Springs event for first time since '07

So this is what former President Bill Clinton brings to a golf tournament.

Phil Mickelson announced Friday that he would play in the Humana Challenge in Palm Springs, Calif., which begins Jan. 19. Mickelson, who won the event when it was called the Bob Hope Classic in 2002 and 2004, hasn't played there since 2007.

“I’m honored to join President Clinton and the Clinton Foundation for the Humana Challenge,” Mickelson said in a statement on the Clinton Foundation's website. “I admire President Clinton and the charitable work of his Foundation, which helps millions of people around the world, and I applaud him for joining Humana in using the tournament to help promote health and wellness. Some of my best seasons have come after starting at this event and I’m really excited about coming back again.”

Clinton has partnered with the event through his foundation to promote health awareness. While the Palm Springs event was once one of the PGA Tour's more glamorous stops, the event has struggled to attract top stars like Mickelson in recent years, and Clinton's involvement was seen as a possible boost for the tournament.

Looks like it's working.