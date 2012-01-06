Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
News

Truth & Rumors: Roll Tide! If 'Bama beats LSU, free golf for Tide fans

by petedirenzo
Posted: Fri Jan. 6, 2012 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

When state and city leaders place a friendly wager on their hometown teams, the stakes are usually small potatoes. (Or apples, as was the case when New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg collected a bushel of Honeycrsisps and a case of beer from Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak after the Yankees beat the Twins in the 2009 ALDS.) In the run-up to Monday’s BCS Championship game, however, Louisiana Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne has upped the ante. Should Alabama knock off LSU, Dardenne’s office will cough up a big-time prize to the Crimson Tide's links-loving faithful: 200 rounds of golf on Lousiana’s Audubon Golf Trail.
 
One hundred winners will be selected at random from the entries to win a round of golf, including cart fees, for two players. Contest begins Jan. 1, 2012 and ends at midnight, Jan. 31, 2012. ’Bama residents can enter here. Portrush to host Irish Open. Is British Open next? Northern Ireland’s famed Portrush has landed the 2012 Irish Open, which might be the first step toward the beloved links landing an even bigger Open, reports Philip Reid of the Irish Times.

In returning to the cliff top links on the Causeway coast, the Irish Open—albeit a tournament still without a title sponsor and to be bankrolled by tourism bodies North and South and by the European Tour itself—is set to fulfill a further role in setting out Portrush’s case to return to the rota as a British Open venue.

The earliest that can possibly happen is 2016, as Open dates up to St Andrews in 2015 have been determined, but it could require a number of successful stagings of the Irish Open to gain the approval of the RA.

PortrushThe tournament will be conducted from June 28-July 1, with local boys Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell serving as ambassadors.

“Fantastic news on the Irish Open 2012 coming to Royal Portrush,” McDowell tweeted. “Always been a dream of mine to play a top event in my home town.” Masters badge owners face price hike One of the most priceless possessions in sports just got more pricey. Masters badges, which provide access to every day of the hallowed tournament, will now cost their lucky owners $250. It is the first increase since 2009, when the price jumped $25 to $200, reports John Boyette of the Augusta Chronicle.

A Masters badge has long been considered one of the toughest tickets in sports. A waiting list for series badges was established in 1972 and closed in 1978 when demand far exceeded the club’s supply.

Ticket prices for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday practice rounds will cost $50 each in 2012, up from $36 for Monday and Tuesday and $41 for Wednesday.

That's a 39 percent price hike, but it's unlikely you'll hear much kvetching. Considering it costs an average of $85 to watch the Yankees and a whopping $260 for a seat at Foxboro, Masters practice rounds tickets remain one of the best bargains in sports. Tweet of the Day Johnson_tweet Wildberry  

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More