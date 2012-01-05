Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller thinks Tiger Woods will win 'at least four times'

Tiger Woods played well toward the end of 2011, including a birdie-birdie finish to win the Chevron, and now the golf world is buzzing about his chances to get back to his old self in 2012. One man never shy on opinions, NBC's Johnny Miller, thinks Woods will have a very big year with at least four wins.

"I think Tiger is the breakout player of the year in 2012. I really do believe that," the NBC golf analyst said. "I think he'll win probably at least four times.

"I always analyze from how bad a bad shot is. Tiger's bad shots, especially with his long clubs, were pretty bad. Now his bad shots with the long clubs are quite good. Almost in the 2000, 2001 range. His irons were never that poor, even when he was struggling, and his short game has really come along. I think he is very determined to show the naysayers that they didn't know what they were talking about when they sort of wrote him off.

"I think he's going to have a big year."

Elin bought the 9,000 square foot North Palm Beach home in March ... right after she struck a $100 million divorce settlement with Tiger Woods.

Apparently, Elin felt the modest 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom pad wasn't quite up to her standards ... so she did the only reasonable thing -- KNOCKED THE WHOLE PLACE DOWN!

We're told Nordegren has hired a high-priced architect to build her dream home ... and sources say every single worker is required to sign a confidentiality agreement.

No word on how long the project is expected to take -- but we're told Elin is living in a nearby mansion inside the private community while the new place is under construction.

More Good News for Northern Ireland Want to generate buzz for your small country? Start winning majors! The Irish Golf Desk reports Royal Portrush, home course to British Open champ Darren Clarke, might host this year's Irish Open, a possible test run to try and land an Open Championship.

However, with McIlroy and Portrush residents Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell all now major winners, it is believed that the tour and the Northern Ireland government are keen to ride that momentum and bring forward plans to take the Irish Open back to Ulster for the first time since 1953.

Royal Portrush wants to host the Open Championship itself and while that appears unlikely in the short term due to political and logistical reasons, the Irish Open is considered the logical “test” event for staging a major.

However, while it was believed that the funds were not in place to host the Irish Open in the North until 2013, Royal Portrush is again being mentioned a potential venue from June 28 to July 1 this year.

