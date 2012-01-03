Truth & Rumors: Rickie Fowler vs. Tiger Woods at Fiesta Bowl

Though their accomplishments on the golf course aren't exactly comparable (0 tour wins vs. 71), Waggle Room points out that Rickie Fowler did get a victory of sorts over Tiger Woods when Oklahoma State beat Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl last night. (Photos: Fowler, Woods, Wie.) Tiger was an honorary captain of Stanford's squad and participated in the coin toss, while Rickie was also named honorary captain of his alma mater.

After the close game Fowler Tweeted to his followers, "victory is sweet...what a game...my boys hung in there and found a way to win...the gifts helped though...a win is a win!!" Meanwhile Tiger avoided Twitter but did tell the AP earlier in the week that he was feeling good and looking forward to the '12 season:

"The lowest moments [last year] came from the fact that I wasn't healthy and couldn't put in the time on and off the course that I wanted and needed to, and that was frustrating," Woods said. "I was playing with pain and that isn't fun. The last couple of months have been really fun and that is mostly because I am feeling healthy again and building week on week."

Check out Tiger on the sidelines as he rooted for the Cardinal squad:

RANKING THE FIELD AT KAPALUA Another golf season has come and gone with more than a few big stories. One of the more interesting developments in 2011, which was probably overlooked by a lot of golf fans, was the emergence of big-hitting Gary Woodland.

Woodland, a Topeka native, played basketball at Washburn before transferring to Kansas to play golf. He notched his first win at the Transitions Championship and put up some extremely impressive season stats, including ranking fifth in driving distance, 12th in greens in regulation, 13th in birdie average, and 14th in scoring, while raking in close to $3.5 million. Not bad for a guy who nobody seems to know much about. Throw in a win with Matt Kuchar at the World Cup, and you might say Woodland had a pretty nice year.

In light of his breakout season, it's not surprising that he topped PGATour.com's first fantasy golf Power Rankings of 2012 for the Hyundai Tournament of Champions this week. Here's the top five:

1. Gary Woodland: A huge hitter who can bring Kapalua to its knees.

2. Webb Simpson: #1 in all-around ranking in '11.

3. Nick Watney: Won twice last year.

4. Bill Haas: Finished 8th at Kapalua in '11.

5. David Toms: Has four top-10 finishes in Maui so far. TWEET OF THE DAY

Alright folks im getting the Rolls Royce Ghost, Its a proper machine, White on white of course.

— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 3, 2012