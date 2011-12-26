Top 10 Viral Golf Videos of 2011

1. David Feherty learns the true meaning of a “stinger”

2. Wildlife at the Players Championship doesn’t mean a night out in Jax Beach with Anthony Kim

3. Charles Barkley fixes his swing

In that second clip, Barkley apparently out-drove Michael Jordan. (According to Hank Haney's wife, Suzanne.) 4. Miguel Angel Jimenez has the most interesting stretching routine in the world

5. Shakira golfs? Shakira golfs! 6. 8-year-old Rory McIlroy chips into washing machine on TV

7. Tiger’s biggest fan cheers recovery shot at PGA Championship

8. Sharks at Australia golf course are the ultimate water hazard

9. Sergio throws a 5-iron farther than you can hit it

10. ‘Mama, take this mic from me.’ John Daly performs Dylan song in Thailand



