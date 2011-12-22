Truth & Rumors: McIlroy sheds more light on Chubby breakup

Could Rory McIlroy's Masters meltdown, not his U.S. Open win, be the defining moment of his career? And did the fallout from Augusta factor into his decision to leave his former agent Chubby Chandler? McIlroy looked back on his rollercoaster year with the Irish Golf Desk.

Reflecting on the series of disasters that cost him the title, he said: “If that hadn’t happened and if I’d coasted and won the Masters, I’d never have learned the things I did learn about myself that day.”

He even concedes that his public humiliation may have played a part in his ditching of manager Chubby Chandler for Dublin based Horizon and a move to make more decisions for himself.

He said: “It might have set the wheels in motion in some way. I was getting advice from left, right and centre after the Masters. From people I was close to and from people that just wanted to offer some sort of help.

“I really had to filter everything through and try and make decisions myself. Sometimes I felt I let people make decisions for me instead of taking my career into my own hands and deciding this is what I want to do, this is where I want to go. That day at the Masters helped me do that.

