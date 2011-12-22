Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: McIlroy sheds more light on Chubby breakup

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Dec. 22, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Could Rory McIlroy's Masters meltdown, not his U.S. Open win, be the defining moment of his career? And did the fallout from Augusta factor into his decision to leave his former agent Chubby Chandler? McIlroy looked back on his rollercoaster year with the Irish Golf Desk.

Reflecting on the series of disasters that cost him the title, he said: “If that hadn’t happened and if I’d coasted and won the Masters, I’d never have learned the things I did learn about myself that day.”
He even concedes that his public humiliation may have played a part in his ditching of manager Chubby Chandler for Dublin based Horizon and a move to make more decisions for himself.
He said: “It might have set the wheels in motion in some way. I was getting advice from left, right and centre after the Masters. From people I was close to and from people that just wanted to offer some sort of help.
“I really had to filter everything through and try and make decisions myself. Sometimes I felt I let people make decisions for me instead of taking my career into my own hands and deciding this is what I want to do, this is where I want to go. That day at the Masters helped me do that.
Looking Back at 2011With the holiday season in full swing, and no tournaments to speak of, everyone is rolling out their year-end features. Some highlights: *Steve Elling at cbssports.com on the biggest developments of 2011 *ESPN's writers share their favorite memories of the year *Golf Digest's Bill Fields says 2011 favored the young guns  

 

