SI Golf Ranking: Donald ends year as No. 1, McIlroy No. 2
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below.
RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (148, 13, 1) - Last three finishes: T12, Australian PGA; 3, Dubai World Championship; 7, Nedbank Golf Challenge -Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Rory McIlroy (136, 2, 2) - Last three finishes: T11, Dubai World Championship; 1, Hong Kong Open; T4, WGC-HSBC Champions- Official World Golf Ranking: 3 3. Webb Simpson (104, 0, 4) - Last three finishes: T13, Chevron World Challenge; T6, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic; 2, The McGladrey Classic- Official World Golf Ranking: 10 4. Lee Westwood (98, 0, 3) - Last three finishes: 1, Thailand Golf Championship; 29, Dubai World Championship; 1, Nedbank Golf Challenge -Official World Golf Ranking: 2 5. Charl Schwartzel (80, 0, 5) - Last three finishes: 2, Thailand Golf Championship; 5, Dubai World Championship; 6, Nedbank Golf Challenge - Official World Golf Ranking: 9 6. Keegan Bradley (62, 0, 6) - Last three finishes: 17, Chevron World Challenge; T16, WGC-HSBC Champions; 12, Shanghai Masters - Official World Golf Ranking: 31 7. Adam Scott (38, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: T4, Australian Open; T11, WGC-HSBC Champions; T6, Tour Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 8. Nick Watney (34, 0, 9) - Last three finishes: 18, Chevron World Challenge; T4, Australian Open; T33, WGC-HSBC Champions - Official World Golf Rank: 12 9. Martin Kaymer (26, 0, 7) - Last three finishes: T11, Dubai World Championship; 8, Nedbank Golf Challenge; 1, WGC-HSBC Champions; 23, Andalucia Masters- Official World Golf Ranking: 4 10. Tiger Woods (19, 0, 10) - Last three finishes: 1, Chevron World Challenge; 3, Emirates Australian Open; T30, Frys.com Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 23 Others receiving votes: Steve Stricker (17) Jason Day (15)Sergio Garcia (10)K.J. Choi (9) Bill Haas (9) Dustin Johnson (7) Matt Kuchar (7)Darren Clarke (3)Jim Furyk (1) Hunter Mahan (1) Y.E. Yang (1)